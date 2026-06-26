How Vige.Dr Earned ThreeBestRated® Recognition for Transforming Pet Care
My inspiration stems from a lifelong, deep-seated respect for the human-animal bond.”PONDICHERRY, PUDUCHERRY, INDIA, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vige.Dr, led by Dr. R. Vijayakumar, has been honored by ThreeBestRated® since 2016. Dr. R. Vijayakumar provides expert veterinary care for all animals in Puducherry, PY. ThreeBestRated® evaluates businesses through a comprehensive 50-Point Inspection process that includes trust, review, reputation, cost, and customer satisfaction. This recognition reflects Vige.Dr's consistent excellence in pet care and its ability to maintain high standards in these criteria year after year.
— Dr. R. Vijayakumar
He says, "Winning the 2026 ThreeBestRated award is a profound honor and a testament to the trust the pet parents of Puducherry and Auroville have placed in me. My mission with Vige.Dr has always been to remove the anxiety of travel and crowded clinics by bringing premium, compassionate veterinary care directly into the home. Treating pets in their most comfortable environment leads to better health outcomes, and I am incredibly proud to serve this community."
Dr. R. Vijayakumar earned his degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education & Research, Puducherry, and holds an M.V.Sc. He provides quality veterinary care throughout the life of your pets. Dr. R. Vijayakumar combines traditional veterinary medicine with a highly modernized and tech-forward approach to practice management and client communication. Beyond standard veterinary care, his practice has specialized expertise in diverse fields, ranging from specialized avian treatments to aquatic care such as Betta fish breeding setups, ensuring comprehensive care for a wide variety of companion animals.
Vige.Dr’s Philosophy and Inspiration
Dr. R. Vijayakumar says, “My inspiration stems from a lifelong, deep-seated respect for the human-animal bond”. He earned an M.V.Sc. degree which enabled him to transform his passion into a rigorous scientific pursuit. His philosophy of “endless service” means that veterinary care shouldn’t stop at the client's doors, and it means continuously adopting practices that benefit an animal's well-being.
Recognizing that traditional clinic environments often cause stress and intimidation for pets, he launched Vige.Dr as a premium online and home-visit service. The practice was established to provide high-quality, compassionate medical care directly in the pet’s most comfortable environment.
Biggest Challenges in Veterinary Medicine
Dr. R. Vijayakumar explains that one of the biggest universal challenges in veterinary medicine is clinic anxiety. Many pets are terrified of the car ride, the waiting room, and the stainless-steel examination tables. This stress can alter their vitals and mask symptoms.
He addresses this challenge by completely redesigning the delivery of pet care. By operating Vige.Dr as a mobile and home-visit practice, he eliminates the stress of travel and waiting rooms. Treating pets in their own living room leads to a calmer patient, more accurate diagnoses, and a better experience for the pet parent.
Expert Advice on Pet Health and Nutrition in Coastal Climates
Dr. R. Vijayakumar says Puducherry has a beautiful coastal climate that is characterized by high humidity and heavy monsoon rains, which directly affects pet health. The moisture makes pets more susceptible to fungal and bacterial skin infections like dermatitis. In addition, the warm, humid environment provides ideal breeding conditions for ticks and fleas, leading to a higher prevalence of tick-borne diseases like Tick Fever (ehrlichiosis and babesiosis). During the peak summer months, heatstroke is also a major risk for certain breeds.
Dr. R. Vijayakumar emphasizes that a strict preventive care schedule is non-negotiable. He explains vaccinations play a crucial role in preventing pets from serious infections and diseases. For dogs, the core DHPPi (Distemper, Hepatitis, Parvovirus, Parainfluenza) and Rabies vaccines are standard. However, due to coastal and heavy monsoon conditions, the Leptospirosis vaccine adds an extra layer of protection against life-threatening diseases. For cats, the FVRCP and Rabies vaccines are essential components of preventive care.
He explains, “Nutrition must be tailored to the pet's specific life stage, breed, and activity level.” Avoid feeding table scraps, which can lead to obesity and nutritional imbalances for pets. Dr. R. Vijayakumar notes that Puducherry’s hot climate impacts a pet’s activity, often making them lethargic during the daytime. As a result, pets may be more prone to gain weight if their food intake is not managed carefully. He recommends pet parents measure food portions accurately rather than estimating serving sizes. He also advises scheduling physical activities and walks during the cooler early mornings or late evenings, when pets can exercise more comfortably and safely. By balancing proper nutrition with regular exercise, pet owners can help their animals stay healthy and active even in warm weather.
He says, “Given our climate, daily grooming is essential.” Regular brushing for animals helps to prevent matting and reduces the risk of skin infections. He strongly advises pet parents to do a tick check every evening after walks. Every pet parent should ensure that pets have multiple bowls of fresh and cool water to prevent dehydration. Lastly, mental stimulation is as important as physical exercise, and spending dedicated time interacting with pets regularly helps to maintain their behavioral and emotional health.
Vige.Dr’s Visions for the Future of Veterinary Care
As a versatile veterinarian, Dr. R. Vijayakumar is committed to setting the gold standard for modernized and stress-free veterinary care in Puducherry and surrounding areas. Receiving continued recognition and having the story of Vige.Dr shared across over 100 local and global business and news platforms represents a significant milestone to achieving this goal. He plans to use this growing digital visibility to educate pet parents on a much wider scale. Through this expanded global reach combined with his dedicated local community outreach, he wants to shift the focus of pet care from purely reactive treatments to proactive, educated, and highly compassionate preventive care. Dr. R. Vijayakumar seeks to empower pet parents with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions and ensure healthier and happier lives for their pets. To get in touch with him, visit: https://www.instagram.com/vige.dr/
Dr. R. Vijayakumar
Vige.Dr
+91 99656 69509
vige.vet@live.com
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