ThreeBestRated® Recognizes Kanwarpreet for Helping Abbotsford Patients Recover, Move Better and Stay Active
EINPresswire.com/ -- For many people recovering from an injury, pain, restricted movement and uncertainty can make everyday life more challenging. Whether the injury is related to an accident, sports-related activities or work, finding the right support can play an important role in the recovery process. For his commitment to personalized physiotherapy and patient-centred care, Kanwarpreet Trehan has been recognized by ThreeBestRated® as one of the top 3 physiotherapists in Abbotsford, British Columbia.
Kanwarpreet is dedicated to helping patients reduce pain, restore movement, improve physical function and work towards returning to the activities that matter most to them. With a focus on understanding each patient’s concerns, lifestyle and recovery goals, he develops treatment plans tailored to their individual needs.
Kanwarpreet completed his Bachelor of Physiotherapy in India and has been a registered physiotherapist practicing in the Lower Mainland since 2015. His approach to physiotherapy combines hands-on manual therapy with personalized exercises and patient education, helping patients take an active role in their recovery and work towards their personal goals.
Committed to continuous learning, Kanwarpreet holds certifications in functional dry needling, vestibular rehabilitation, concussion management, craniosacral therapy and manipulation. His experience allows him to support patients with a variety of concerns, from sports and other injuries to vestibular conditions, concussions, pain, movement limitations and rehabilitation needs. He also works with patients looking to improve athletic performance or safely return to work following an injury.
Kanwarpreet: Personalized Physiotherapy for Better Recovery
Kanwarpreet is committed to providing comprehensive physiotherapy care designed around each patient’s needs, condition and recovery goals. His approach combines hands-on manual therapy with targeted exercises and patient education, helping patients better understand their condition and take an active role in their recovery.
With experience as a physiotherapist in the Lower Mainland, Kanwarpreet supports patients dealing with a wide range of concerns, including:
>> Sports and other injuries
>> Pain and movement limitations
>> Vestibular conditions
>> Concussions
>> Rehabilitation needs
>> Athletic performance improvement
By taking the time to listen to each patient and understand their goals, Kanwarpreet develops treatment plans focused on reducing pain, improving function and supporting a better quality of life.
Outside of his work in physiotherapy, Kanwarpreet enjoys cricket, tennis and listening to music. He is fluent in English, Punjabi and Hindi.
About Hillcrest Physiotherapy Clinic
Hillcrest Physiotherapy Clinic in Abbotsford is dedicated to helping people recover from injuries, manage pain and return to an active lifestyle. The clinic’s team of skilled physiotherapists takes the time to assess each patient’s condition before developing an individual treatment plan suited to their specific needs.
The clinic offers a wide range of services, including physiotherapy, dry needling (IMS), spinal manipulation, orthotics, acupuncture, concussion management, vestibular therapy, Active Release Technique, craniosacral therapy, post-surgical rehabilitation, TMJ and pelvic floor physiotherapy, kinesiotaping and shockwave therapy.
By combining hands-on therapy with guided exercise programs, postural correction and other specialised treatments, Hillcrest Physiotherapy Clinic focuses on addressing each patient’s individual concerns and supporting their journey towards improved movement, reduced pain and better overall well-being.
The clinic has a team of highly trained and skilled professionals who are committed to helping patients recover from injuries and illnesses while supporting their long-term health and well-being. Whether people are seeking relief from pain, recovering from an injury or looking to maintain their overall physical health, the clinic provides comprehensive care through one-on-one appointments. To get in touch with him, visit hillcrestphysio.com
Kanwarpreet Trehan
Kanwarpreet is dedicated to helping patients reduce pain, restore movement, improve physical function and work towards returning to the activities that matter most to them. With a focus on understanding each patient’s concerns, lifestyle and recovery goals, he develops treatment plans tailored to their individual needs.
Kanwarpreet completed his Bachelor of Physiotherapy in India and has been a registered physiotherapist practicing in the Lower Mainland since 2015. His approach to physiotherapy combines hands-on manual therapy with personalized exercises and patient education, helping patients take an active role in their recovery and work towards their personal goals.
Committed to continuous learning, Kanwarpreet holds certifications in functional dry needling, vestibular rehabilitation, concussion management, craniosacral therapy and manipulation. His experience allows him to support patients with a variety of concerns, from sports and other injuries to vestibular conditions, concussions, pain, movement limitations and rehabilitation needs. He also works with patients looking to improve athletic performance or safely return to work following an injury.
Kanwarpreet: Personalized Physiotherapy for Better Recovery
Kanwarpreet is committed to providing comprehensive physiotherapy care designed around each patient’s needs, condition and recovery goals. His approach combines hands-on manual therapy with targeted exercises and patient education, helping patients better understand their condition and take an active role in their recovery.
With experience as a physiotherapist in the Lower Mainland, Kanwarpreet supports patients dealing with a wide range of concerns, including:
>> Sports and other injuries
>> Pain and movement limitations
>> Vestibular conditions
>> Concussions
>> Rehabilitation needs
>> Athletic performance improvement
By taking the time to listen to each patient and understand their goals, Kanwarpreet develops treatment plans focused on reducing pain, improving function and supporting a better quality of life.
Outside of his work in physiotherapy, Kanwarpreet enjoys cricket, tennis and listening to music. He is fluent in English, Punjabi and Hindi.
About Hillcrest Physiotherapy Clinic
Hillcrest Physiotherapy Clinic in Abbotsford is dedicated to helping people recover from injuries, manage pain and return to an active lifestyle. The clinic’s team of skilled physiotherapists takes the time to assess each patient’s condition before developing an individual treatment plan suited to their specific needs.
The clinic offers a wide range of services, including physiotherapy, dry needling (IMS), spinal manipulation, orthotics, acupuncture, concussion management, vestibular therapy, Active Release Technique, craniosacral therapy, post-surgical rehabilitation, TMJ and pelvic floor physiotherapy, kinesiotaping and shockwave therapy.
By combining hands-on therapy with guided exercise programs, postural correction and other specialised treatments, Hillcrest Physiotherapy Clinic focuses on addressing each patient’s individual concerns and supporting their journey towards improved movement, reduced pain and better overall well-being.
The clinic has a team of highly trained and skilled professionals who are committed to helping patients recover from injuries and illnesses while supporting their long-term health and well-being. Whether people are seeking relief from pain, recovering from an injury or looking to maintain their overall physical health, the clinic provides comprehensive care through one-on-one appointments. To get in touch with him, visit hillcrestphysio.com
Kanwarpreet Trehan
Hillcrest Physiotherapy
+1 604-854-3490
hillcrestphysiotherapy@gmail.com
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