2026 ThreeBestRated® Award-Winning Accounting Firm Riad CPA, PC Builds Lasting Success Through Proactive Accounting
With more than two decades of experience and passion to serve my clients with excellence and integrity, I believe I bring value that helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their goals.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managing finances is essential for both individuals and businesses. Effective accounting supports healthy cash flow, minimizes taxes, and creates a strong financial foundation for long-term success. Based in Charlotte and working with business clients across the country, Riad CPA, PC provides proactive tax, accounting, and business advisory services designed to help clients make informed financial decisions with confidence and clarity.
— Ragi Riad
Founded by Mr. Ragi Riad, the firm is backed by more than two decades of public accounting experience. Licensed in California and North Carolina, Mr. Riad has worked with businesses across manufacturing, construction, insurance, healthcare, and real estate, as well as high-net-worth individuals. He specializes in tax planning and strategies, compliance, and multi-state taxation and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
“My vision is simple, to be there for my clients,” says Mr. Riad. “With more than two decades of experience and passion to serve my clients with excellence and integrity, I believe I bring value that helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their goals.”
For Mr. Riad, being a CPA means more than preparing tax returns. It means delivering creative tax strategies, proactive planning, and practical business advice. By identifying opportunities before they become problems, the firm helps clients reduce tax liabilities, improve profitability, and build stronger businesses. Mr. Riad is passionate about developing lasting relationships and serves not only as an accountant but also as a trusted advisor, mentor, coach, and consultant. He also strives to be known as a TRUE CPA—Trustworthy, Reliable, and providing a Unique Experience for every client.
Mr. Riad frequently helps entrepreneurs avoid common financial mistakes. He encourages business owners to separate personal and business finances, treat their business as a true enterprise rather than a hobby, avoid DIY bookkeeping without proper accounting knowledge, and closely monitor cash flow and efficiency of their systems. Accurate bookkeeping provides valuable insight into profitability and allows owners to make smarter business decisions with clarity and confidence. He reminds clients that business expenses should be viewed as investments that generate value, not simply as tax deductions.
The firm's proactive approach has delivered meaningful results. In one IRS audit case, Riad CPA, PC reduced a client's proposed tax liability from $110,000 to approximately $11,000 after more than a year of working with the IRS. In another case, the firm eliminated nearly $8,000 in IRS penalties. Moreover, the team was successful in abating close to $30,000 in penalties. Strategic tax planning using cost segregation, bonus depreciation, the Augusta Rule, hiring the business owners’ children, and donor-advised funds also helped one business owner save nearly $110,000 in combined federal and state taxes.
Mr. Riad encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to prepare carefully before launching a business. He recommends developing industry expertise, researching market demand, maintaining three to twelve months of emergency savings, and avoiding the use of retirement funds to finance a startup. He also advises building relationships with experienced professionals, including a CPA, attorney, bookkeeper, and insurance advisor, to create a strong foundation for long-term success.
Riad CPA, PC, has been recognized by ThreeBestRated® as one of Charlotte's top three accounting firms for three consecutive years following its comprehensive 50-Point Inspection, and the firm was also nominated among the top four accounting firms in North Carolina.
“Visibility is important,” says Mr. Riad, “but even more important is staying true to our values and always having our clients’ great interest in mind.”
Since its humble start in 2015, Riad CPA, PC has grown alongside its clients, with some businesses increasing annual revenue from approximately $50,000 to nearly $7 million. Today, the firm remains committed to helping clients reduce financial stress, maximize tax opportunities, and build lasting financial success through proactive guidance and trusted relationships. To get in touch with them, visit: riadcpa.com.
Mr. Ragi Riad
Riad CPA, PC
+1 980-222-1005
ragi@riadcpa.com
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