Getting on with delivering for Tasmanians

18 June 2026 Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

The Tasmanian Government is getting on with the job of growing Tasmania’s economy and delivering better essential services.

Roger Jaensch will be focussed on delivering for Tasmanians across a range of portfolios that support the State’s social and economic development.

Mr Jaensch has been appointed Minister for Tourism, Hospitality and Events; Minister for Racing; Minister for Community and Multicultural Affairs; and Minister for the Arts.

These portfolios bring together sectors that are vital to Tasmania’s visitor economy and community cohesion.

Premier Jeremy Rockliff said Roger has been a strong advocate for the people of Braddon over the past year.

“Roger is a calm and considered voice, bringing significant experience to the portfolios,” Premier Rockliff said.

“Our Government’s significant efforts to grow Tasmania’s tourism, hospitality, arts and events industry will continue under Roger’s leadership, as well as the racing portfolio.

“Roger will strengthen multicultural engagement and foster inclusive, connected communities across Tasmania.”

Jo Palmer has been appointed Minister for Women and the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence.

“Minister Palmer has demonstrated strong leadership across both portfolios,” Premier Rockliff said.

“Ensuring our women and girls are safe and have opportunity is a priority for our Government.

“Our Government is delivering a stronger economy and caring community.”

Minister Jaensch and Minister Palmer were sworn in this morning by the Chief Justice of Tasmania in his role as Lieutenant-Governor.