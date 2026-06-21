Next 100 days of delivering for Tasmanians
21 June 2026
Jeremy Rockliff, Premier
Health, housing, cost of living and a strong economy will be front and centre of the Tasmanian Government’s agenda over the next 100 days.
Released today by Premier Jeremy Rockliff, the 400 Day Plan is all about delivering real outcomes for Tasmanians in the areas which matter most.
Premier Rockliff said the plan builds on the Government’s strong record of delivery and outlines clear, measurable actions to keep Tasmania moving forward.
“Our Government is focussed on delivering improved healthcare, more homes, a stronger economy, and cost-of-living relief,” the Premier said.
“Key initiatives include GPs being able to diagnose and manage ADHD; backing the First Home Owner Grant; cutting red tape for modular housing to deliver faster and more affordable homes; building new health infrastructure; and improving access to bulk-billed GPs.
“Cost of living continues to be a priority for our Government, with measures including free public transport, concessions, discounts and support to access health services such as the new IVF subsidy."
Tasmania’s economy is strong, however, global uncertainty is taking a toll and we must redouble our efforts to continue driving growth and backing jobs.
“We are cutting red tape, supporting business and trade, investing in infrastructure, and strengthening Tasmania’s workforce and skills pipeline,” Premier Rockliff said.
“Our Government has a clear plan, our priorities are focussed, and our commitment is unwavering - we are getting on with the job of delivering for Tasmanians.”
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