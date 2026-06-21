Next 100 days of delivering for Tasmanians

21 June 2026 Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

Health, housing, cost of living and a strong economy will be front and centre of the Tasmanian Government’s agenda over the next 100 days.

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Released today by Premier Jeremy Rockliff, the 400 Day Plan is all about delivering real outcomes for Tasmanians in the areas which matter most.

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Premier Rockliff said the plan builds on the Government’s strong record of delivery and outlines clear, measurable actions to keep Tasmania moving forward.

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“Our Government is focussed on delivering improved healthcare, more homes, a stronger economy, and cost-of-living relief,” the Premier said.

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“Key initiatives include GPs being able to diagnose and manage ADHD; backing the First Home Owner Grant; cutting red tape for modular housing to deliver faster and more affordable homes; building new health infrastructure; and improving access to bulk-billed GPs.

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“Cost of living continues to be a priority for our Government, with measures including free public transport, concessions, discounts and support to access health services such as the new IVF subsidy."

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Tasmania’s economy is strong, however, global uncertainty is taking a toll and we must redouble our efforts to continue driving growth and backing jobs.

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“We are cutting red tape, supporting business and trade, investing in infrastructure, and strengthening Tasmania’s workforce and skills pipeline,” Premier Rockliff said.

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“Our Government has a clear plan, our priorities are focussed, and our commitment is unwavering - we are getting on with the job of delivering for Tasmanians.”

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