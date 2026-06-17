Bill to slash tax red tape tabled

18 June 2026 Eric Abetz, Treasurer

Red tape reducing reforms to Tasmania’s taxation system have been tabled in the House of Assembly.

Treasurer Eric Abetz has tabled the Taxation and Related Legislation (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill 2026, delivering practical reforms to reduce red tape, simplify tax administration, and support investment and housing supply in Tasmania.

“These reforms are about making Tasmania’s taxation system work better for taxpayers, reducing unnecessary complexity, and ensuring the law keeps pace with modern business and investment practices,” the Treasurer said.

“This is about delivering increased flexibility in land tax payment options, smoother bill payments to ease cost-of-living pressures and improving the taxpayer experience for more than 60,000 Tasmanians each year through reduced red tape.”

The Bill removes unnecessary red tape affecting deceased estates and family law matters, while changes to corporate reconstruction provisions will ensure Tasmania’s laws better reflect modern corporate practices.

The duty concession for transfers involving superannuation funds will be expanded to include self-managed superannuation funds, providing greater certainty and consistency for Tasmanians planning for the future.

The Bill also includes important amendments to Tasmania’s foreign investor duty surcharge and foreign landholder duty surcharge provisions to remove unintended barriers to investment that supports new housing supply and economic activity.

In addition, the Bill delivers a range of other improvements for Tasmanians, including streamlining refund processes and addressing unintended duty outcomes affecting some intergenerational rural property transfers.

“The Government is committed to practical reforms that ease the cost of living, reduce red tape and support economic activity across the State,” the Treasurer said.

“These amendments represent another step in delivering a more efficient, contemporary and responsive taxation system for Tasmania, giving taxpayers, families and businesses greater certainty and confidence to move our State forward.”