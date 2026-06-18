Integrity Commission Amendment Bill 2026 tabled

18 June 2026 Guy Barnett, Attorney-General

The Integrity Commission Amendment Bill 2026 has been tabled in the House of Assembly, an important step in strengthening Tasmania’s integrity framework.

The Bill proposes reforms to the Integrity Commission Act 2009, implementing a significant number of recommendations from the Independent Cox Review and supporting the findings of the Independent Weiss Review.

The Bill also seeks to make operational improvements identified by the Integrity Commission.

Attorney-General, Guy Barnett, said this Bill is about ensuring Tasmania has a robust and transparent integrity system that protects the public interest and supports accountability.

“This second tranche Bill follows the passage of the first tranche of integrity reforms, the Integrity (Mandatory Notifications) Amendment Bill 2025 in the House of Assembly.

“A significant period of public and stakeholder consultation has been conducted to ensure this Bill meets community expectations.

“The proposed changes aim to streamline procedures, clarify powers, enhance procedural fairness, and strengthen processes and safeguards around the Commission’s investigative functions.

“This is a significant body of work, and I want to thank all those who engaged in the extensive consultation.

“As previously outlined, work on the third tranche of reforms will commence later this year to address outstanding recommendations and will again be subject to extensive stakeholder consultation.

“I look forward to working across the Parliament to progress these important reforms.”

More information on the draft bill can be found here.