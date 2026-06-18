Delivering more homes for Tasmanians

19 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Housing and Planning

A development application to deliver a mix of 52 new social and affordable rentals homes in Mornington has been lodged today.

The proposed development also includes refurbishing and improving the existing 12 homes on the site.

Minister for Housing and Planning, Kerry Vincent, said delivering this medium-density development will help ease housing pressures in an area of high demand.

“This is an exciting project for the Eastern Shore, and it aligns well with the Clarence City Council’s long-term vision for the central business district in its City Heart Plan,” Minister Vincent said.

“The units will be designed for comfort, safety and accessibility, catering to people of all ages and abilities.

“They will be built to the silver level of the Livable Housing Design Guidelines and have high energy-efficiency, requiring less heating and cooling, and helping to reduce energy costs and environmental impact.

“The site is ideal for an expanded residential development as it is in a well-located suburb and close to a range of essential services, including transport, retail services, and education and employment opportunities.”

Construction of the development remains subject to Council and funding approval, with construction timeframes to be determined following the establishment of a building contract.

Mission Australia Housing manages the current tenancies at the site and will continue to work closely with tenants.