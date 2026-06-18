Derwent free flowing for first time in nearly 80 years

19 June 2026 Kerry Vincent, Minister for Infrastructure and Transport

For the first time since 1946 boats can travel unimpeded from Hobart to New Norfolk after the demolition of the Old Bridgewater Bridge.

With this iconic waterway now open to vessels, the free flow will deliver new opportunities for tourism, recreation and local industry throughout the Derwent Valley.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Kerry Vincent, was onboard the first flotilla of boats that made the unimpeded journey up the Derwent.

“The removal of the old bridge and its lift span mark a big milestone for communities up and down the Derwent,” Minister Vincent said.

“This milestone reflects years of planning and will now bring about a new opportunity to explore this iconic waterway.

“Parts from the historic structure have been retained to form artworks on the banks of the river, with the remainder transported offsite to be recycled.

“By having the Derwent open, the New Norfolk Regatta is set to return in 2027, giving just a taste of what’s to come for years ahead now this waterway is open.

“This summer will be a great one for the boating community with the upper reaches of the Derwent now in easy reach.”