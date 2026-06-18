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Budget passes House of Assembly

19 June 2026

Eric Abetz, Treasurer

The 2026-27 Tasmanian Budget has passed the House of Assembly without opposition.

The Budget is about delivering a strong economy and caring community.

Our Government is getting on with the job for Tasmanians.

We look forward to the Budget coming before the Legislative Council next week.

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Budget passes House of Assembly

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