Building a more digitally inclusive Tasmania

19 June 2026 Felix Ellis, Minister for Innovation, Science, and the Digital Economy

Tasmania's first whole-of-government Digital Inclusion Framework sets a clear roadmap to help ensure all Tasmanians can participate in an increasingly digital world.

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Minister for Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy, Felix Ellis, said digital technology played an essential role in how Tasmanians access services, connect with family and friends, participate in education and find employment opportunities.

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"While technology has created enormous opportunities, we know that not everyone is benefiting equally," Minister Ellis said.

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"Too many Tasmanians still face barriers to getting online, affording devices and internet services, building digital confidence, or accessing services that are easy to use and understand.

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"The Digital Inclusion Framework is about making sure no Tasmanian is left behind as our State continues its digital transformation."

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The framework delivers on the Government's commitment under Digital Tasmania 2026–2031 and establishes a coordinated approach across Government to address the key drivers of digital exclusion.”

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The Framework focuses on five priority areas:

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Improving access to reliable connectivity;

Reducing affordability barriers;

Building digital skills and confidence;

Ensuring government services are accessible and easy to use; and

Strengthening trust, safety and transparency in the digital environment.

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Minister Ellis said we will work across the community to deliver the framework, including through local government, industry, education providers and people with lived experience.

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"As part of implementation, we will be working on improving access to connectivity and devices; lifting digital capability across communities and the workforce; ensuring digital services are accessible; strengthening cyber security and much more," Minister Ellis said.

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The Digital Inclusion Framework supports the Government's vision of a prosperous and connected Tasmania, where everyone has the opportunity to participate confidently, safely and successfully in a technology-enabled world.

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The Tasmanian Government Digital Inclusion Framework is available at:

www.tas.gov.au/digital