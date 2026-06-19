Backing in the community as we build Project Marinus

19 June 2026 Nick Duigan, Minister for Energy and Renewables

Community developments will benefit from Project Marinus as part of TasNetworks’ Bright Futures Fund.

Minister for Energy and Renewables, Nick Duigan, said the Tasmanian Government has always been clear that Project Marinus will deliver significant benefits to our State.

“The delivery of the Bright Futures Fund, alongside the Marinus Link Community Benefit Sharing Framework, is yet another example of how Tasmanians will benefit from this important project,” Minister Duigan said.

“TasNetworks’ Bright Futures Fund has been developed in consultation with the community, and its young people.

“To be eligible for funding, projects must have a positive impact on the community and meet specific criteria, including improving emotional or physical health, benefiting the environment, community infrastructure, community arts initiatives, improving skills or encouraging a sense of community.

“The Bright Futures Fund provides $10 million to our local communities who are hosting the North West Transmission Developments.

“There’s a further $6 million for our communities with the recently announced Marinus Link Community Benefit Sharing Framework.

“That’s a total investment of $16 million into our local communities from the complementary Project Marinus community benefit schemes.

“This funding will be provided throughout the construction, commissioning phase, and ensures our local communities who host Project Marinus directly benefit from this game-changing project, and they continue to benefit well beyond the completion of works.

“These funds will provide a positive lasting impact and legacy for the communities who host the infrastructure.”