Commissioners Finalize Deed Restriction Reversion Process

In June 2024, potential amendments to the County's Land Use Code (LUC) deed restriction were presented to the Board of County Commissioners for consideration. At that time, several residents raised concerns that there had been a misinterpretation of the applicability of the LUC and covenant deed restriction, and that some properties should be eligible to remain under a previous version of the deed restriction. After receiving additional legal review, and under that new legal guidance, the Board directed staff to create a process for owners who may qualify to revert to their prior version of deed restriction. On September 3, 2025, the County passed Resolution 2025-23, which formally provided qualified owners of deed-restricted property with an opportunity to revert to a previously applicable version of the deed restriction for their property. This reversion process has finally concluded, with 31 of the 206 reviewed properties choosing to change their deed restriction to a previous version.

“We appreciate the residents who brought these concerns forward and the patience of all involved as the County worked to address this issue thoughtfully and transparently. Moving forward, deed restrictions will continue to run with the property, ensuring that the covenant or Land Use Code version assigned to a property remains in place upon transfer to a new owner," said District 3 Commissioner Galena Gleason.

The County continues to strive to improve its deed restriction program, to take ownership of and correct any mistakes in its processes, and to do so transparently, with community input along the way.



