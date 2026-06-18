Take Action: Tell Congress to Protect NASA’s Skilled Workforce

The IAM Union is calling on members and allies to speak out against NASA’s poorly defined workforce initiative, “Restoring NASA’s Core Competencies,” which could eliminate thousands of federal contract positions across the agency and replace them with civil service jobs.

For decades, highly skilled IAM-represented workers employed under the Service Contract Act have helped ensure NASA’s success through their expertise, dedication, and commitment to safety. The IAM is deeply concerned that disrupting this proven workforce model could create unnecessary risks, increase costs, and undermine the stability that has supported NASA’s missions for generations.

Send a letter to your members of Congress and urge them to oppose this reckless workforce overhaul and halt implementation until the facts are known.

NASA has provided few details about the plan, including which jobs would be affected, how many workers could lose their positions, and what impact the changes would have on mission safety, mission success, costs, and schedules. Despite these unanswered questions, implementation appears to already be underway at some facilities.

Congress must demand answers and halt this workforce restructuring. At a minimum, implementation of this initiative should be halted until NASA fully discloses its plans and conducts a comprehensive study of the impact on workers, taxpayers, and mission success.

Send a letter to your members of Congress and urge them to oppose this reckless workforce overhaul and halt implementation until the facts are known.

Take action today and tell Congress to protect NASA’s workforce and mission.

The post Tell Congress to Protect NASA’s Skilled Contract Workforce appeared first on IAM Union.

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