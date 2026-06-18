Saskatchewan Exports Remain Strong

CANADA, June 18 - Released on June 18, 2026

In 2025 the province ranks second in Canada for per capita exports.

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership (STEP) released the province's annual State of Trade report. The report, which outlines provincial trade highlights for 2025, reveals that while economic challenges existed across sectors, Saskatchewan continues to have a higher per capita export ranking than nearly all other provinces.

"Saskatchewan's economy remains strong despite ongoing geopolitical and global economic challenges," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "What is clear is that Saskatchewan has the resources the world needs. Our government will continue to diversify our export markets and explore new ones. After all, a strong economy means Saskatchewan people can keep relying on the services, programs and a high quality of life they deserve."

Saskatchewan continues to be a strong and trusted export partner in international markets. In 2025, the province recorded over $43.7 billion in exports, reaching over 160 countries.

Efforts to diversify the province's export markets are succeeding. According to the report, exports outside of the province's three largest markets grew 27.1 per cent last year.

"While global trade conditions remained challenging in 2025, Saskatchewan exporters continued to demonstrate resilience and adaptability," STEP President and CEO Chris Lane said. "Growth in markets beyond our traditional top trading partners shows that diversification efforts are creating new opportunities and strengthening our long-term competitiveness. As global trade continues to evolve, STEP remains focused on ensuring our province's exporters have the market intelligence, connections and support they need to turn uncertainty into new opportunity."

Potash exports continued to drive growth, increasing 13.5 per cent from 2024. Other top export products for the province include crude petroleum oil, wheat, canola seeds and natural uranium.

The provincial economy continues to see substantial growth. In 2007, the value of Saskatchewan exports was $19.8 billion, which has since climbed to nearly $50 billion on average over the past three years.

Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2025 real GDP reached an all-time high of $85.4 billion. This was an increase of 2.2 per cent, putting the province well above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 12 per cent to $13.6 billion, ranking first among provinces.

For more information on opportunities in Saskatchewan, visit: investSK.ca.

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