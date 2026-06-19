Saskatchewan's Crown Corporations Recognize Employees

CANADA, June 19 - Released on June 19, 2026

Minister, Presidents & CEOs and Board leadership highlight employee efforts

Today, Minister Jeremy Harrison was joined by Crown sector leadership and staff to highlight just a few of the achievements that employees in the Crown sector contributed to throughout the past year.

"There is more to our Crown sector than just critical infrastructure like power poles and pipelines, there is also people who make incredibly meaningful impacts every single day," Harrison said. "With more than 11,000 employees employed in our commercial Crown sector, there is no shortage of inspiring work."

Emergency Preparedness and Response

In 2025-26, Crown employees played a vital role in preparing for and responding to Saskatchewan's wildfire season. These efforts demonstrate the strength of Saskatchewan's Crown sector organizations working together to deliver reliable services and step up when communities need support most.

SGI

SGI employees went beyond their traditional roles, serving as key local contacts, attending community meetings, coordinating response efforts and responding quickly to emerging concerns. Teams worked alongside insurers, local governments and community partners to support residents on the path to recovery, including coordinating hazardous debris removal and providing in-person claims support in affected communities. In many instances, SGI was the only insurer on the ground in our local communities.

SaskWater

SaskWater employees ensured essential water services continued under extraordinary conditions. Operators remained on-site to maintain water systems supporting residents, neighbouring communities and frontline firefighting efforts. Their work also included protecting critical infrastructure, ensuring reliable access to water when it was needed most.

SaskPower

Jodi Suski, Distribution Powerline Supervisor for SaskPower's Creighton Operating District, has been named a recipient of Electricity Canada's Faces of the Industry award, marking SaskPower's third consecutive year receiving the national honour. Jodi was recognized for his leadership during one of the most challenging wildfire seasons in Saskatchewan's history, leading safe and efficient power restoration across the remote Creighton District following widespread damage, including in Denare Beach where more than two-thirds of homes were lost.

He coordinated crews, oversaw rebuilding efforts and maintained clear communication with customers, community leaders and internal teams to support impacted communities. A powerline technician since 2001 and supervisor since 2015, Jodi remained focused on supporting both crews and customers, even as his own home was threatened and his family evacuated. Drawing on more than 20 years as a volunteer firefighter, he also worked closely with emergency responders to manage electrical hazards and ensure safe operations, reflecting SaskPower's commitment to safety, reliability and service.

Community Involvement and Contributions

Beyond emergency response, Crown corporations continue to make significant contributions to communities across Saskatchewan through volunteerism, sponsorships and grant programs.

In 2025-26, the Crown sector provided more than $10 million in sponsorships to communities and organizations across the province. Additionally, Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) contributed $9 million in charitable gaming grants to 378 communities. In total, Saskatchewan's Crown corporations reinvested more than $19 million into communities, supporting local programs, facilities and initiatives that enhance quality of life.

SaskEnergy

SaskEnergy played a key role in supporting the Saskatchewan Winter Games hosted by the Flying Dust First Nation and the City of Meadow Lake as the Champion of Volunteers. Employees helped recruit, train and support more than 500 volunteers, and provided sponsorship for official volunteer gear. Their contributions helped bring together athletes, families and visitors from across the province, fostering community pride and generating economic activity.

SaskTel

SaskTel invested nearly $3.2 million annually to support more than 1,100 non-profit and community organizations across Saskatchewan, benefiting hundreds of communities. This commitment is strengthened by employees and retirees through volunteerism and giving, including efforts led by the SaskTel Pioneers and initiatives like the Connecting with Community Challenge.

Employees also contribute through the TelCare program, raising nearly $200,000, matched by SaskTel, to support 47 organizations across the province, helping strengthen the programs and services communities rely on every day.

LGS

Through its Charitable Gaming Grant program, LGS continues to help community organizations thrive. In 2025-26, organizations in the Meadow Lake area alone received nearly $400,000 in funding. Recipients included youth sports associations, health foundations, recreation groups and community-based organizations delivering important services and opportunities for residents.

"Our Crown corporations are built on people who care deeply about the communities they serve," Harrison said. "Every day, Crown employees provide essential services that people across Saskatchewan rely on, while also stepping up in times of need, whether responding to emergencies, supporting volunteers or investing in local initiatives that strengthen our province for the future."

Looking ahead to 2026-27, the Crown Sector Strategic Priorities will continue to guide the sector's work, focusing on affordability, reliability, economic growth and strong financial management.

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