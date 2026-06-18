Crop Report for The Period June 9 to 15, 2026

CANADA, June 18 - Released on June 18, 2026

Seeding is 97 per cent complete, up from 93 per cent last week. This is slightly below the five- and ten-year average of 99 per cent. Progress was slowed by rainfall and excess moisture. Despite these delays, seeding is nearing completion in almost all areas.

The west-central and southwest regions are the most advanced at 99 per cent complete, followed closely by the southeast and northern regions at 98 per cent. The east-central region has made progress at 90 per cent complete.

Provincially, good progress was made in seeding oilseed crops and perennial forages, while progress for pulse crops was notably slower. Seeding is nearly finished for key crops, including field peas, lentils, spring wheat and durum.

Cereal crops

98 per cent for durum;

99 per cent for spring wheat;

96 per cent for barley;

79 per cent for triticale;

82 per cent for canary seed; and

93 per cent for oats.

Pulse crops

99 per cent for field peas;

97 per cent for lentils; and

89 per cent for chickpeas.

Oilseed crops

90 per cent for mustard;

97 per cent for canola; and

93 per cent for flax.

Perennial forages

Rainfall varied significantly across the province, with some regions receiving no precipitation, while the RM of Lipton recorded 90 millimetres (mm) and the Langenburg and Elfros regions received 78 mm and 74 mm, respectively.

Topsoil moisture conditions remained stable overall, with increases in surplus moisture observed in some regions following recent rainfall.

Cropland topsoil moisture is:

15 per cent surplus;

74 per cent adequate;

10 per cent short; and

One per cent very short.

Hayland topsoil moisture is:

11 per cent surplus;

74 per cent adequate;

13 per cent short; and

Two per cent very short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is:

Eight per cent surplus;

74 per cent adequate;

16 per cent short; and

Two per cent very short.

Crop development varies due to fluctuations in rainfall and growing conditions throughout the season. While most crops are reported to be developing at a normal pace, a notable portion is also behind expected stages. Crop development for this time of year is rated as follows:

One per cent of fall cereals are reported as ahead, 82 per cent as normal and 17 per cent behind.

One per cent of spring cereals are reported as ahead, 63 per cent as normal and 36 per cent behind.

One per cent of oilseeds are reported as ahead, 53 per cent as normal and 46 per cent behind.

Two per cent of pulse crops are reported as ahead, 73 per cent as normal and 25 per cent behind.

One per cent of perennial forage is reported as ahead, 77 per cent as normal and 22 per cent behind.

One per cent of annual forage reported as ahead, 68 per cent as normal and 31 per cent behind.

Crop conditions vary by crop type, with the majority rated as fair to good. A notable proportion of crops are in excellent condition, indicating strong overall crop health. However, some variability remains across crop types and regions, reflecting differences in growing conditions.

Crop damage this week was caused by multiple factors including flooding, gophers and wind. Minor damage from insects like flea beetles was also reported.

With seeding almost wrapped up in many regions, producers are focused on in-crop herbicide applications and scouting for insects and disease.

Producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind while working. For any crop or livestock questions, producers can call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, toll free at 1-866-457-2377.

A complete, printable version of the Crop Report is available online.

Follow the 2026 Crop Report on X at @SKAgriculture.

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