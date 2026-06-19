Saskatchewan Recognizes 30th Anniversary of National Indigenous Peoples Day

CANADA, June 19 - Released on June 19, 2026

June 21 marks the 30th anniversary of National Indigenous Peoples Day, a time to celebrate the cultures, languages, traditions and contributions of First Nations, Métis and Inuit Peoples across Canada. Saskatchewan residents are encouraged to take part in local events, learn more about Indigenous cultures and histories and reflect on the importance of reconciliation.

"National Indigenous Peoples Day is a time to celebrate the strength, resiliency and contributions of First Nations, Métis and Inuit Peoples throughout Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "It is also an opportunity to renew our shared commitment to reconciliation by listening, learning and working in partnership with Indigenous communities and organizations."

This year also marks 150 years since the negotiation of Treaty 6. The Ministry of Government Relations is pleased to support an event at Fort Battleford National Historic Site on June 20, recognizing National Indigenous Peoples Day and commemorating the anniversary of Treaty 6.

Provincial funding for the event is provided through the First Nations and Métis Sponsorships Fund, which supports events focused on cultural celebrations, education, employment, professional development and honouring veterans and Elders.

Treaty education and awareness are important parts of reconciliation in Saskatchewan. The Government of Saskatchewan and the Office of the Treaty Commissioner have partnered to install Treaty boundary signs along provincial highways. These signs mark the boundaries of the numbered Treaties 2, 4, 5, 6, 6A, 8 and 10, raise awareness and welcome Saskatchewan residents and visitors as they cross into each Treaty territory.

Each sign incorporates the Indigenous languages spoken in the Treaty territory, the Treaty Medal provided to First Nation leadership following Treaty negotiations and the phrase that represents the spirit and intent of the Treaties: "as long as the sun shines, grass grows and rivers flow."

As Saskatchewan marks National Indigenous Peoples Day, all residents are encouraged to take part in local events, deepen their understanding of Indigenous histories and continue building respectful relationships with First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities.

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