Tribute to John Bailey

The NUJ is in mourning for one of its most beloved figures, John Bailey, who died unexpectedly in London at the weekend.

John was a member of honour and served as NUJ president in 1973-74. Throughout a crowded professional life, he served the union across a range of committees and councils and was a consistent contributor to the union’s Delegate Meeting (DM).

The depth of his contribution cannot be measured in years or the number of bodies on which he served with distinction but by the impact me made on the union and its members.

John died on Sunday morning while visiting his daughter in London, just three days after his 86th birthday.

John Bailey began his journalism career in Hartlepool and while he held many prominent positions within the union he retained a special interest in his branch, Sunderland, Shields and Hartlepool. Branch colleague Gilbert Johnston described Bailey as a "giant of the union”.

That sentiment is echoed by former president and treasurer John Devine, one of Bailey’s closest friends and union colleagues. Bailey, Devine and Bob Norris, who went on to become an assistant general secretary, joined the National Executive Council (NEC) together when, Devine recalls, “the average age for new members seemed to be about 60 and new members had to wait for three for four meetings before they could speak or be taken seriously.”

Devine recalls that Bailey “emerged from the Northeast” at a time when the provincial press sector was strong and determined. Bailey, Devine and Norris forged personal friendships and collaborated on union work.

Noted for his polite nature and old-fashioned courtesy, Devine recalls Bailey’s ability to navigate the internal politics of the NUJ, achieving consensus and working collectively without compromising his principles.

Devine adds:

“He had strong character, principles and commitment. He had a very respectful manner, and everyone recognised that. He was not unruly in the way some of us were at times. He served as honorary general treasurer, as president and on the NEC during very difficult times. “I do not think I ever met a more honest man than John Bailey. He was a deeply committed Catholic, not afraid to display his faith but tolerant of everyone’s opinions. “His faith and his family meant everything to him and his wife, Maureen, was so important to his life, including his union activities.”

Bailey chaired the union’s annual DM in Wexford and worked closely with then honorary general treasurer Charles Harkness. When Charles became a full-time official, Bailey succeeded him as treasurer during a financially turbulent period in the union, working alongside Harry Conroy. On his resignation as treasurer, he was succeeded by John Devine.

Throughout his life John Bailey served the union without personal ego. With a changing of the guard at the Standing Order Committee (SOC), John accepted a request from Michelle Stanistreet to return to the rostrum as a member of SOC. As always, he was firm, polite and anxious to assist delegates in completing the business of conference.

He was a strong supporter of the union’s charities and believed in the importance of the work of branch welfare officers. He had a great gift of friendship and a wide circle of friends.



NUJ colleagues and officials have paid tribute to Bailey.

On behalf of the NEC, joint presidents Gerry Curran and Fran McNulty extended sympathy to John's family:

"The survival of the NUJ as an independent union can be attributed to past generations of activists and John Bailey embodied so much of that spirit. We will remember him at our forthcoming NEC meeting in June by renewing our commitment to the union he served with distinction."

Curran added:

"Only last Thursday John marked his 86th birthday in typical fashion, at a book launch in London among NUJ friends and colleagues. He was always at home among journalistic colleagues and his family have noted that even in failing health he made a special effort to attend NUJ functions. As Cathaoirleach of the IEC in 2013 I had the honour of representing Irish members at the funeral of former president Rosaline Kelly, a longstanding friend and colleague of John's. He was determined that he would do justice to her memory and did so in typical style."

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“John’s death has saddened all of us. He was a longstanding, loyal member who received the highest honour from his union and enjoyed a close relationship with generations of NUJ staff. He was always on hand to give advice if asked. He never imposed his views but his wise counsel was always appreciated. On behalf of the union, I extend deepest sympathy to John’s family. He and Maureen were part of the NUJ family and we share their loss at this sad time.”

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

“John Bailey was a union colleague but over the years we collaborated on various projects. He was the best of company and a man of innate decency. “He loved visiting Ireland and was close friends with many Irish members, including former president Rosaline Kelly. “All of us will miss his charm, his wisdom and his friendship. We will always be grateful for his immense contribution.”

Michelle Stainstreet, former NUJ general secretary, said:

"John was such a special man, someone who maintained his enthusiasm and verve for the NUJ and for journalism throughout his well-lived life. I first met John at the relaunch of Sunderland, Shields and Hartlepool branch. John was key in making that revival happen and instrumental in the collective glue that held it together over the coming years, proudly championing its new members and activists and ensuring that they played an important role in the wider union. "I personally valued his wisdom and his long memory and knowledge of the union's varied history - as a former president and activist during some of the NUJ's most challenging times he offered many valuable perspectives for me as general secretary and we shared an innate belief in the importance of the NUJ's survival and independence. "John's family and his faith were central to his life, and it was a pleasure to know him and Maureen as a couple and to see their devotion to their children and grandchildren in action. John has left a fine NUJ legacy behind him and will be much-missed by all of us who knew and cared for him."

Pauline Norris, former SOC chair, recalled John’s Bailey’s close friendship with her late husband Bob, himself a former assistant general secretary. Norris said:

"John Bailey was the kindest man you could ever hope to meet. He was generous in every way imaginable in his friendship and hospitality, giving comfort in times of need. “A true servant of the NUJ throughout his life, not only in his work on the NEC and as treasurer but also his local North East commitments, he was respected and liked right across the membership. “Personally I am eternally grateful to John for the wonderful eulogy he made at my husband Bob’s funeral. “His family and faith were the centre of his life. Rest in peace dear John."

Chris Morley, NUJ Northern & Midlands senior organiser, said:

“The impact of John Bailey on the NUJ through many of its most turbulent and troubled years cannot be underestimated – nor his wonderful personality on all those members who knew him as a friend and colleague. “Sometimes those contributing to tributes for those we have lost need to choose their words and comments with care for a side of personality that might not be attractive, but I know of no one who need do that for John. “He was gracious, courteous and sensitive but also persuasive and effective with level-headedness and long experience. “John was a joy to have as an ‘old hand’ to guide and shape the union’s activities in the North East and was latterly invaluable in bringing morale and organisation to the branches through gentle determination and solidarity. “NUJ through and through, he continued to take an interest, despite his advanced years, in what was happening in the industry - and kept a beady eye on the industrial developments in his old employer Johnston Press and its successor companies. “John’s loss will be felt most acutely in his branch and its members – somewhere he was active into his final days. I pay tribute to his steadfastness and solidarity over so many years.”

Gilbert Johnson, longtime branch colleague and friend, said:

“In my time with John, which spans over 50 years, I’ve probably held every position possible at both chapel and branch levels. On a professional level I was photographer, chief photographer and picture editor at the Sunderland Echo and worked very closely with John, who served as Features Editor. John was a good friend and colleague. Always supportive, he was kind, professional and dedicated to the union movement, to his friends and colleagues, and, most importantly, to his family. With his passing, a guiding light has gone from the world but part of him will live on in the example to showed to others. He is sadly and deeply missed by everyone who knew him."

Tom Fennelly, NUJ Sunderland, Shields and Hartlepool branch co-chair and John’s lifelong friend, said:

“As we come to terms with the shock of the sudden loss of our most loyal, long-serving NUJ colleague - who served at every level across the union from chapel officer, branch secretary, general treasurer, president and member of honour - we can be truly thankful for a lifetime dedicated to upholding the finest principles of journalism and a true champion of the rights of working journalists. “Throughout a distinguished career in newspapers and latterly in a local government press office role, John was a most highly respected figure wherever he worked. “He combined his working life with another voluntary journalist role as editor of the Northern Cross, the monthly independent newspaper serving the Roman Catholic Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. “His boundless energy and passion for his profession shone through and he was instrumental in reviving our branch and was secretary until last January. “He was a true friend and I am so glad I had one of our regular chats just two days before his sudden death. He will be sorely missed and our sympathies are with his wonderful family who meant so much to him."

John Foster, former NUJ general secretary, said:

“John was hardworking, good and always totally reliable and helpful to the NUJ. A friend to everyone and a first-class president and member of honour. Condolences to all his family.”

John Fray, former NUJ deputy general secretary, said:

"John was a man for every occasion. I am sure that everyone who met him were glad they had. He was a devout man, brilliant journalist, trade unionist, and I’m sure his family will not know what they will do without him. “To talk with John and his wife Maureen, as Carol and I did on various times, was always a real pleasure. You just knew he was a man of quality, someone whose views you could value and trust. He was totally sincere in his religious belief and the union. “He never let the NUJ down when called upon. A valued president and member of honour. We were very fortunate to have him among our ranks. “Condolences to his family of whom he was very proud. RIP John."

If you would like to add a tribute to John, please contact [email protected].

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