George Viner Memorial Fund applications open

Black and minority ethnic student journalists should apply before 31 July 2026.

The NUJ charity’s fund was set up to improve diversity and inclusivity in the British and Irish media.

Recipients are provided with bursaries for studies and subsistence to overcome the financial barriers many underrepresented workers in the media face.

It’s vital that more Black and minority ethnic journalists are given the opportunity to not just report the news but also shape the news agenda and narratives.

Since its inception in 1986, the fund has helped more than 150 Black and minority ethnic students obtain the training they need to get a job in journalism.

In addition to financial support, George Viner scholars reap the many benefits of being part of the NUJ and are invited to conferences and meetings, introduced to members across the industry, and receive support from trustees throughout their course.

If you are interested, or know someone who would benefit from the bursary, the deadline for this year’s applications is 31 July.

Earlier this year, Hana Williams, 2025 George Viner Scholar, reflected on her journalism education and career so far. She said:

“If you’d told teenage me - a mixed British-Pakistani girl who rarely saw anyone who looked like her on TV - that one day I’d be studying journalism, presenting live bulletins, interviewing councillors, and lugging a camera through Billingsgate Market at 6am, I’d have laughed. Loudly. But here I am, four months into my MA Broadcast Journalism course at City University. “I’ve learned how to shoot, script, edit, handle temperamental technology, and present live bulletins – without tripping over a single cable! I’ve also realised how vital trade unions are in this industry. Knowing that there are schemes actively supporting students like me has made entering this field feel attainable and more exciting than I ever imagined.”

Apply for the bursary.

Find out more about the charity.

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