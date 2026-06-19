NUJ calls for Holyrood restrictions to be lifted

The NUJ has said that the sudden decision to physically restrict journalists and prevent them questioning parliamentarians at Holyrood should be overturned.

The decision, made without any consultation with media organisations by the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body, saw journalists held behind barriers outside the debate chamber where they normally interview MSPs following parliamentary business.

Journalists at Holyrood have their own offices within the parliament, and their own passes that allow unrestricted access to the building. Since the Scottish Parliament building opened at Holyrood in 2004, journalists have been allowed to doorstep and question politicians freely.

Journalists yesterday discovered that they were held back by barriers, crowded into a small space and restricted from approaching parliamentarians directly.

Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ Scotland national organiser, said:

"The Scottish Parliament was founded on the principles of openness and accountability, so it is inexplicable that the Presiding Officer has made a decision that restricts legitimate scrutiny. Journalists have a duty to question elected representatives and the people of Scotland deserve to hear their answers. "I have written to the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body today to call for this decision to be overturned immediately, and for any proposals affecting journalists' right to report on parliamentary business to be properly discussed with journalists' organisations in advance."

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