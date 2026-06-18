MPD Investigating Fatal E-Bike Crash in Southeast

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a single electric bicycle (e-bike) crash that resulted in the death of a man on South Capitol Street, Southeast.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at approximately 4:09 p.m., the operator of an e-bike was traveling northbound on the west sidewalk of the 2300 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The operator failed to negotiate the curve and veered right causing the operator to strike a curb. The operator was ejected off the e-bike and struck a metal trash can.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the operator unconscious and not breathing to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries. Despite all life-saving efforts, the operator succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Jayquan Alexander Sweat of Riverdale, Maryland.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727 – 9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

MPD reminds the community that when traveling on city streets, cyclists should always wear a correctly fitted helmet and securely fasten the chip strap, ride in the same direction as traffic, follow traffic signals and signs, and stay within a bike lane whenever possible.

CCN: 26083485

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