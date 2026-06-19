Spiro Harrison & Nelson Announces New Lateral Associate Hires

Daniel S. Eckenrode Kylie Spencer

Daniel S. Eckenrode and Kylie Spencer Bring Tax, Trusts & Estates, and Litigation Experience to Growing Firm

Daniel and Kylie are outstanding attorneys who bring exceptional experience, strong academic credentials, and a client-focused approach to their work.” — Jason Spiro, Managing Partner

RED BANK, NJ AND NY, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiro Harrison & Nelson is pleased to announce the addition of two talented attorneys to the firm: Daniel S. Eckenrode, Senior Associate in the firm’s Trusts and Estates Practice Group, and Kylie Spencer, Litigation Associate in the firm’s New York City office.The additions reflect the firm’s continued growth and commitment to providing sophisticated legal counsel across a broad range of practice areas.“Daniel and Kylie are outstanding attorneys who bring exceptional experience, strong academic credentials, and a client-focused approach to their work,” said Jason Spiro, Managing Partner of Spiro Harrison & Nelson. “As our firm continues to expand, their skills and dedication will strengthen our ability to serve clients with the highest level of legal representation.”Daniel S. EckenrodeDaniel S. Eckenrode joins the firm as a Senior Associate in the Trusts and Estates Practice Group. He has extensive experience advising clients throughout the United States and internationally on complex matters involving U.S. income taxation, estate and gift taxation, foreign trust reporting, foreign investment reporting, and expatriation from the United States. He has significant experience preparing and advising on a variety of federal tax and informational filings, including Forms 1040, 706, 3520, 3520-A, 8858, 5471, and 8621.Prior to joining Spiro Harrison & Nelson, Eckenrode spent his career practicing at a Big Four accounting firm and other accounting firms, where he developed a deep understanding of domestic and international tax matters. He also served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Jonathan A. Orsen, J.T.C., in Essex County.While attending Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, Eckenrode externed with the Villanova Tax Law Clinic, helped lead the school’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, and served as President of the Tax Law Society.He is admitted to practice law in New Jersey.Kylie SpencerKylie Spencer joins the firm as a Litigation Associate based in Spiro Harrison & Nelson’s New York City office. Prior to joining the firm, Spencer practiced civil litigation and antitrust law at a mid-sized Manhattan law firm, representing clients in complex commercial disputes and regulatory matters.She earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law, where she served on the Editorial Board of the Virginia Journal of Social Policy & the Law, competed as a member of the UVA Mock Trial Team, and participated in the First Amendment Clinic. Spencer received Bachelor of Arts degrees in Psychology and Criminology from North Carolina State University, graduating summa cum laude and earning induction into Phi Beta Kappa. She is admitted to practice law in New York.“We are excited to welcome Daniel and Kylie to the firm,” said Spiro. “Their diverse backgrounds and impressive accomplishments will be valuable assets to our clients and to the continued growth of Spiro Harrison & Nelson.”About Spiro Harrison & NelsonSpiro Harrison & Nelson is a full-service law firm with offices in New Jersey, New York and Miami. The firm provides strategic legal counsel to businesses, individuals, and organizations in areas including commercial litigation, trusts and estates, corporate law, employment law, real estate, government affairs, and complex legal matters.#####

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