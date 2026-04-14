Garden State Arts Foundation Announces 2026 Free Concert Series

GSA 2026 Spring Season Schedule

PNC Bank Arts Center Features Classic Hits and Patriotic Tributes to Mark America’s 250th Celebration

Live music has the power to bring people together and create lasting memories. We're proud to offer this diverse lineup of performances that celebrate timeless music and honor our nation’s history.” — Michael DuPont, President of Garden State Arts Foundation

HOLMDEL, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Garden State Arts Foundation (GSA) is proud to announce its 2026 Free Concert Series, bringing live music and cultural programming to the iconic PNC Bank Arts Center Continuing its mission to make the arts accessible to all, this year’s series will feature a dynamic lineup of performances spanning classic hits, tributes, and patriotic celebrations -- all offered free of charge to the public.“Live music has the power to bring people together and create lasting memories,” said Michael DuPont, President of the Garden State Arts Foundation. “We are proud to offer this diverse lineup of free performances that celebrate timeless music, honor our nation’s history, and ensure that everyone in our community has access to high-quality cultural experiences.”“This year’s series truly reflects the breadth of what we aim to deliver – from classic American standards and rock legends, to Motown favorites and a special patriotic celebration for America’s 250th,” said Ron Gravino Vice President of the Garden State Arts Foundation. “There is something for everyone, and we look forward to welcoming families and music lovers from throughout the tri-state area to experience these unforgettable performances.”2026 Concert Lineup:Tuesday, May 12 at 1:30 PMRick Michel’s An Afternoon with Sinatra & FriendsThursday, May 28 at 7:30 PMCousin Brucie Presents: Tommy James & the Shondells and Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter NooneThursday, June 11 at 1:30 PMTommy Lynn & One Hot Night – America’s Neil Diamond TributeShadows of the 60s – A Tribute to Motown’s Super GroupsWednesday, July 1 at 7:00 PMCelebrate the United States 250th BirthdayFeaturing the United States Army Field Band with Opening Act American BombshellsThe series represents GSA’s ongoing commitment to enriching New Jersey communities through accessible cultural programming. Set against the scenic backdrop of the PNC Bank Arts Center, the concerts offer a unique opportunity for residents to enjoy live entertainment in one of the state’s premier outdoor venues.Strategic partners for the event include Live Nation and PNC Bank, with United Methodist Communities (UMC) and Horizon Foundation for New Jersey generously serving as Standing Ovation Level Sponsors. Sponsorships also include the Wilf Family Foundations as the Main Stage Sponsor, Atlantic Eye as the Back Stage Sponsor, and Malt Shop Memories Live as the Spotlight Sponsor.While admission is free, attendees are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance, as capacity is limited and demand is expected to be high.For more information and to reserve tickets, visit: https://gsafoundation.org/news-events/upcoming-events/ About the Garden State Arts Foundation:The Garden State Arts Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving lives through the arts by providing free concerts and cultural programming to communities across New Jersey.#####

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