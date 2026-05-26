Spiro Harrison & Nelson Welcomes Richard Gottuso as Of Counsel

Richard Gottuso

Veteran General Counsel and Strategic Legal Advisor Brings More Than 25 Years of Corporate Leadership Experience

Rich brings our firm an extraordinary depth of experience that will help our firm grow and expand the scope of outside general counsel services we provide to clients.” — Jason Spiro, Managing Partner at Spiro Harrison & Nelson

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spiro Harrison & Nelson, a law firm focused on strategic litigation and complex legal matters, is pleased to announce that Richard Gottuso has joined the firm as Of Counsel in its Red Bank, New Jersey and New York City offices.Gottuso joins Spiro Harrison & Nelson after serving as General Counsel to multiple corporations in both the private and public sectors. For more than 20 years, he served as General Counsel for Hunter Douglas Inc., a multi-billion-dollar international consumer products manufacturer, where he guided the company through high-stakes strategic and operational matters, including mergers and acquisitions, complex commercial contracts, real estate transactions, product marketing, brand protection, employment matters and significant litigation.In addition to serving as a trusted advisor to executive leadership, Gottuso also led governmental relations and lobbying efforts during his tenure at Hunter Douglas. Following his in-house career, he has served as a fractional General Counsel and strategic legal advisor to companies seeking practical, business-focused legal counsel.“Rich brings our firm an extraordinary depth of experience that will help our firm grow and expand the scope of outside general counsel services we provide to clients,” said Jason Spiro, Managing Partner at Spiro Harrison & Nelson. “His extensive corporate leadership background, litigation management experience and practical business approach will be an incredible asset to both our clients and our growing team.”Prior to his in-house experience, Gottuso worked at two of New Jersey’s premier law firms.“I’m thrilled to join Spiro Harrison & Nelson, and I look forward to working alongside this talented group of attorneys, highly regarded for running a results-driven practice,” said Richard Gottuso. “The firm’s reputation for handling challenging, complex matters with creative and strategic approaches is exactly what I was seeking in the next step of my career.”Gottuso earned his Juris Doctor from Emory University School of Law after attending Syracuse University. He is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and New York.About Spiro Harrison & NelsonSpiro Harrison & Nelson is a full-service boutique law firm that counsels clients on complex litigation matters, commercial disputes and transactions for Fortune 500 companies, middle-market and emerging businesses, investment funds, individuals and government entities. The firm has four offices across three states and is ranked by Chambers USA for its commercial litigation practice.#####

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