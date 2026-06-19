Canceled** Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory Assistance Needed Locating Missing St. Martin Child

UPDATE: The Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for 3-year-old Malania Charles has been canceled. She has been located safe. Please remove any photographs of her. All questions should be directed to the St. Martinville Police Department. St. Martin Parish – The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the St. Martinville Police Department for 3-year-old Malania Charles. She was last seen today at 2:45 p.m. on Cypress Gardens Drive in St. Martinville. Detectives advised that the child is with her non-custodial mother, Miylah Charles, a 19-year-old black female. LSP received the request to issue an advisory at approximately 5:07 p.m.

Malania Charles is a black female with black shoulder-length braids with pink beads and brown eyes. She is 3’0 and weighs approximately 35 pounds, and was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a peach shirt with a cat on the front.

Miylah Charles is a black female with brown eyes. She is 5’4 and weighs approximately 118 pounds.

They are believed to be traveling in a grey 2021 Toyota Camry bearing Louisiana license plate 519GCU.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the St. Martinville Police Department at (337) 394-3071 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the St. Martinville Police Department.