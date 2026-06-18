Sprague Street Improvements

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is beginning roadway improvements along Sprague Street in Portsmouth. As part of construction, the roadway will be reclaimed which involves grinding the existing asphalt and underlying base, mixing it with special stabilizers, then compacting it into a strong, durable foundation for the new roadway surface. Following reclamation, the road will be paved.

Work will begin on Monday, June 22nd with traffic restrictions on Sprague Street from Route 114 (Turnpike Avenue) to Route 138 (East Main Road) Monday-Friday 9AM-3PM. This project is anticipated to be complete by the end of August.

For additional information contact: RIDOT Outreach