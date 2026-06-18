Maryland Natural Resources Police Report: Spring 2026

June 18, 2026

A Maryland Natural Resources Police officer inspects a turkey hunter in Somerset County during the spring turkey hunt. Police conducted surveillance for illegal baiting of turkeys and charged numerous people statewide. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police took action on alleged violations of criminal and natural resource laws from April through May of this year. During the spring months, individuals were charged for violations including illegal hunting, weapons charges, fishing violations, littering on state lands, crimes on public lands, and other offenses.

NRP officers also conducted successful search and rescue operations of hikers and boaters.

Two Cited For Gillnetting Striped Bass On Patapsco River

On May 25, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on patrol of Middle Branch on the Patapsco River observed individuals deploying gill nets from a recreational boat and initiated a vessel stop.

Officers found that the vessel was missing required safety equipment including life jackets and a sound producing device. Two striped bass were found on board and were seized because they were harvested in a catch-and-release area. Inspection of the gill nets revealed an additional 20 striped bass. Citations for illegal possession of striped bass, use of gill nets to catch fish, and failure to carry life jackets were issued to a 43-year-old Greenbelt man and a 35-yard-old Silver Spring man.

Pennsylvania Man Charged For Falsifying Records, Failure to Report Turkey Kills

On May 22, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers patrolling turkey hunting property in Carroll County encountered an individual actively hunting turkeys and performed a standard compliance check.

During the inspection, the man – a 33-year-old from Hanover, Pa. – admitted to purchasing resident hunting licenses despite not living in Maryland anymore, and told officers that he had harvested turkeys in Maryland in 2025 and 2026 without reporting them. Citations were issued for failure to report two turkey kills, making false statements to obtain a license for each of the two seasons, and failure to carry a second form of identification. If found guilty, the man could face up to $7,500 in fines.

Coordinated Search Effort Results In Rescue Of Two Hikers From Appalachian Trail

On May 22, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to the Appalachian Trail in the area of Pen Mark Park for a report of two overdue hikers who didn’t make it to their scheduled pick-up point.

Assisting agencies, including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Fire Department, and Maryland Park Service began searching the Appalachian Trail for the father and son who hadn’t been heard from in over 10 hours. Roughly six hours into the search, responders were notified that a hiker had found the missing individuals, who needed emergency medical care due to dehydration and hypothermia. Officers helped locate and transport the individuals to EMS personnel, who transported them to a nearby medical center. Both individuals made full recoveries.

Officers Rescue Two Boaters After Boat Sinks Near Fort Smallwood State Park

On May 12, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on routine patrol of the fishing area at Fort Smallwood State Park observed two individuals wearing life jackets floating near a submerged vessel.

Officers immediately responded via patrol boat, rescuing two adult males, who stated that their boat flipped after hitting a wake from a passing boat and were in the water for approximately 30 minutes. Once the men were brought to shore, they were evaluated by EMS personnel and released.

Ofc. Christopher Crable and Ofc. Emily Lichtenberger operate a patrol vessel following a security detail on the Severn River in May 2026. Maryland DNR photo.

Two Charged After Illegal Turkey Hunt In Patapsco Valley State Park

On May 11, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on patrol of the Mercer/Norbeck area of Patapsco Valley State Park in Woodbine observed two men armed and wearing camouflage, appearing to be pursuing turkey despite the area being closed to turkey hunting. The Mercer/Norbeck area is only open to public hunting during white-tailed deer season, which opens with archery hunting on September 11.

Officers intercepted the hunters in the woods and recovered a 20-gauge pump-action shotgun loaded with TSS shotgun shells, commonly used to hunt turkeys. The individuals failed to provide hunting licences and stated they were unaware the area was closed to turkey hunting. Both men – a 19-year-old from Finksburg and a 20-year-old from Hanover, Pa. – were issued citations for hunting where not permitted, violating the public hunting permit, failure to provide hunting licence, and failure to carry identification. Additionally, the 20-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon in a state park, while the shotgun was seized as evidence. Each faces a maximum of $4,000 in fines if found guilty.

White Marsh Man Charged With Illegal Firearm Possession At Indian Springs WMA

On May 10, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on routine patrol of the Indian Springs Wildlife Management Area hunting area near Blair’s Valley Road in Clear Spring observed an unoccupied truck parked in a designated parking area north of Blair’s Valley Lake.

Officers then made contact with two people armed with shotguns returning to the truck following their time turkey hunting. The individuals’ hunting licenses were checked for compliance, however investigation revealed that one of the individuals – a 47-year-old White Marsh man – was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a disqualifying conviction. Two 12-gauge shotguns and six rounds of ammunition were seized, and the man was later charged with rifle possession with a felony conviction, possessing firearms while disqualified, and illegal possession of ammunition. If convicted on all charges, he could face up to 19 years imprisonment and/or $2,000 in maximum fines.

Cumberland Man Charged For Hunting Turkeys Over Bait In Oldtown

On May 10, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance of a suspected baited property on private land in Allegany County observed two individuals actively calling turkeys near a pop-up blind.

Officers contacted the individuals, hunting in the same area where bait had previously been observed by officers, and conducted a compliance inspection. One individual – a 67-year-old from Cumberland – admitted to hunting turkeys and placing the bait on the property. He was issued citations for hunting turkey with the aid of bait and aiding and abetting a juvenile hunter with the same offense. If convicted, the man faces up to $3,000 in fines.

Boonsboro Man Charged After Dumping Garbage In Greenbrier State Park

On May 9, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers received a complaint of household trash bags being found dumped near a parking lot at Greenbrier State Park in Washington County. Officers responded and found 12 bags of household trash, one of which contained an address to a Smithsburg residence.

Officers went to the residence and found that the homeowner paid a local 18-year-old for trash removal services, who then took the trash in the bed of a pickup truck and deposited it near the Mountain Laurel Road parking lot at Greenbrier State Park. The 18-year-old male from Boonsboro was issued a criminal citation for dumping over 100 pounds, punishable by a maximum fine of $12,500 and or one year imprisonment.

Virginia Man Caught Running Illegal Tree Cutting Business in Harford County

On May 8, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were notified of potentially unlicensed tree cutting operators soliciting door-to-door business in Joppa. Officers responded and found individuals trimming branches on a tree more than 20 feet tall, requiring the business to have a licensed tree expert certification through the Maryland Forest Service.

After making contact with the individuals, officers found the business was not displaying a tree expert license number, nor was the business registered in DNR’s tree service database. The owner/operator of the tree service – a 58-year-old from Danville, Va. – was issued a citation for operating a tree expert business without a license, punishable by $1,000 in maximum fines or one year imprisonment due to it being a second offense.

Delaware Man Caught Baiting Turkeys in Dorchester County

On April 29, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance of a suspected baited property on private land in Dorchester County found several people hunting near a field edge in an elevated hunting blind.

Officers made contact with the group, who were hunting near an area baited with grain and seeds. The individuals admitted to shooting at a turkey during their hunt. A 51-year-old Dagsboro, Del., man was issued citations for failure to provide a hunting license, hunting turkeys over bait, and aiding and abetting of the same offense. Police seized a 12-gauge Beretta autoloading shotgun as evidence. If found guilty, the man faces up to $4,500 in fines.

New Jersey Man Busted After Hunting Turkeys Near Corn Feeders in Princess Anne

On April 25, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance of a suspected baited property on private land in Somerset County observed an individual hunting from an elevated blind.

Officers observed an active corn feeder near where the individual was found hunting. Multiple other feeders which were programmed to dispense whole kernel corn were also found on the property, along with heavy signs of turkey activity. Subsequently, a 58-year-old man from Rutherford, N.J. was issued one citation for hunting turkeys over bait, punishable by a maximum $1,500 in fines.

Illegal Turkey Hunt at Morgan Run NEA Results In Seized Turkey, Citations

On April 19, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers reviewing turkey harvest check-ins from Opening Day for the Maryland spring turkey hunting season observed a turkey harvest at Morgan Run Natural Environment Area, which is only open to deer hunting during Maryland’s fall season.

Officers made contact with the individual who checked in the turkey – a 21-year-old Westminster man – and informed him that turkey hunting at that location is prohibited by the provisions of the Maryland public hunting permit. The turkey was seized from a nearby taxidermist and one citation was issued for violating the provisions of the public hunting permit, punishable by a maximum fine of $1,000.

NRP Surveillance on Spring Turkey Opening Day Nabs Violators Across Maryland

On April 18, Opening Day of Maryland’s spring turkey hunting season, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducted surveillance on suspected baited properties on private land throughout the state. Violations found include:

-Two people in Somerset County were hunting from ground blinds in close proximity to feeders, bird seed, game cameras, and turkey decoys. A 44-year-old Lansdowne man and a 39-year-old Glen Burnie man were issued citations for hunting turkeys with the aid of bait, punishable by a maximum $1,500 in fines.

– In Princess Anne, Somerset County, officers observed an individual hunting from a pop-up tent blind. Officers found a feeder, cellular trail cameras, and grain near where the pop-up blind was established, where the hunter was seen actively calling turkeys. A 56-year-old male from Pasadena was issued a citation for hunting turkeys with the aid of bait, punishable by up to $1,500 in fines.

-In Dorchester County, officers observed individuals actively hunting from multiple locations of a property under surveillance. Officers found freshly baited areas where attractant grain was placed in close proximity to a ground blind, feeder, and trail cameras. The landowner – a 41-year-old Cambridge man – was one of the individuals found hunting and admitted to placing the bait. He has issued one citation for hunting turkeys over bait, and three additional citations for aiding and abetting of the same offense. If found guilty, he faces a maximum $6,000 in fines.

-In Washington County, police made contact with two individuals who were hunting a suspected property. Due to previous surveillance of the property where bait was observed within 10 days of the individuals’ hunt, the property was considered baited and was prohibited from turkey hunting. A feeder, whole corn kernels, and soybeans were found. Both men – a 42-year-old from Greencastle, Pa. and a 37-year-old from Enola, Pa. – were issued citations for hunting turkeys with the aid of bait, punishable by a maximum fine of $1,500.

-On private land bordering Sideling Hill Creek and Sideling Hill Wildlife Management Area in Washington County, police observed three individuals hunting three separate baited locations. Officers found the locations to be baited with a combination of shelled corn, bird seed, sunflower seeds, and soybeans in each of the spots where hunters were observed. One hunter admitted to placing the bait. All three men – a 55 year-old from Worton, a 67-year-old from Joppatowne, and a 23-year-old from Joppatowne – were issued citations for hunting turkeys with the aid of bait, punishable by a maximum fine of $1,500.

Boater in Deal Island WMA Rescued After Running Aground, Stranded Without Oxygen

On April 17, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers responded to a call for assistance from a disabled boater in the Deal Island Wildlife Management Area near Fishing Creek in Somerset County.

The boater reported that he had run aground in a jon boat and was unable to free himself. NRP officers, along with Somerset County Emergency Medical Services personnel, deployed a patrol vessel and located the individual within 45 minutes. Upon making contact, responders determined that the 72-year-old was dependent on oxygen and had exhausted his supply. Due to his medical concern, Maryland State Police Aviation was requested to assist with transport. The individual was safely flown to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury for precautionary evaluation.

Frederick Man Caught Baiting Turkeys During Youth Hunt

On April 11, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance of a suspected baited property on private land in Frederick County observed a group of individuals hunting in a ground blind about 10 yards from where a recently located bait pile was found.

Officers observed two turkey decoys standing in front of the ground blind where the group was hunting from, then found remaining corn kernels from where the illegal bait had been previously placed. One man – a 23 year-old from Frederick – was issued a citation for hunting turkeys over bait, punishable by $1,500 in maximum fines. Two juveniles were with the Frederick man.

After-Hours Angling At Gunpowder Falls State Park Leads To Multiple Charges

On March 26, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on routine patrol of Gunpowder Falls State Park in Harford County observed a group of people shining lights and fishing in a trout closure area.

After making contact with the individuals, officers found that the group was illegally fishing in closed waters, were on park property while closed to the public, and had consumed alcohol in a prohibited area. A 39-year-old Baltimore man was charged with possession of alcohol in a state park, and was arrested on an active, unrelated warrant. Additionally, a 32- and 39-year old, both of Baltimore, were issued citations for fishing in a put & take trout stream during closed season, punishable by a maximum fine of $1,000.

Virginia Man Charged After Abandoning Sunken Vessel in Potomac River

On March 17, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were notified of an abandoned vessel on the Potomac River in Charles County, sunk in approximately three feet of water near Marshall Hall.

Officers made contact with the owner via the vessel’s expired Maryland registration, who advised the boat was intentionally run aground en route to Colonial Beach for removal. After 30 days of no movement or attempts to relocate the vessel, the boat was deemed abandoned and subject to the state’s Abandoned Boat Removal process. On May 10, a 44-year-old Colonial Beach, Va., man was issued a citation for abandoning a boat in the waters of the state, punishable by a maximum fine of $1,000 and/or six months imprisonment in addition to the cost of removal of the vessel.

Two Anglers Caught Exceeding Daily Bag Limit For Trout in Patapsco River

On March 14, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers on patrol of Patapsco Valley State Park in the area of Daniels Dam observed a group of people fishing for trout and keeping them in a nearby vehicle.

Once officers made contact with the group, two men – a 20-year-old from Millersville and a 28-year-old from Brooklyn – admitted to catching and keeping a combined 10 trout. The daily creel limit in the Patapsco River in the Daniels Dam area is two per person per day. Each were issued citations for exceeding the creel limit, punishable by up to $1,000 for a first offense. The trout were seized and donated to Frisky’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.