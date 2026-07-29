New Executive Order Promotes Use of Maryland-Grown Wood in Public Construction Projects

July 29, 2026

Josh Kurtz, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary, speaks June 24 at the Logger Appreciation Dinner in Vienna, hosted by the Maryland Forests Association to recognize the vital role Maryland’s logging professionals play in managing our forests and supporting rural economies.

Governor Wes Moore signed an executive order June 1 directing state agencies to increase the use of Maryland-grown and harvested wood in publicly funded construction projects when wood is a required, preferred, or appropriate building material. The order is intended to strengthen local markets that support sustainable forestry, rural jobs, and the long-term conservation of Maryland’s working forests.

The executive order directs the Maryland Department of General Services, in coordination with the Departments of Agriculture, Commerce, and Natural Resources, to review procurement practices and identify opportunities to increase the use of Maryland-grown wood in state construction projects.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said the executive order builds on existing efforts within the department to prioritize locally sourced wood products while creating new opportunities for Maryland’s forest industry.

In June, Secretary Kurtz addressed the annual Logger Appreciation Dinner, a yearly celebration hosted by the Maryland Forests Association. Kurtz noted that increasing the use of Maryland-grown wood can help address multiple statewide priorities, including housing needs, economic development, and forest conservation.

“By sourcing wood grown in Maryland’s sustainably managed forests for public construction, the state can lead by example,” Kurtz said. “Using Maryland wood, where appropriate, benefits local businesses, benefits working forests, and improves communities across the state.”

Maryland contains about 2.45 million acres of forest, covering about 40% of the state’s land area. These forests provide clean water, wildlife habitat, recreation opportunities, and a renewable source of locally produced wood products. Maryland’s forest products industry generates an estimated $4 billion in economic activity annually and supports between 13,000 and 18,000 jobs across the state.

“Strong markets help keep forests as forests,” said State Forester Anne Hairston-Strang. “By encouraging the use of Maryland-grown wood in public projects, this executive order supports local businesses, working lands, and the long-term stewardship of Maryland’s forests.”

Logging operation in Garrett County. Maryland DNR photo.

The executive order recognizes the important role Maryland’s forest products industry plays in supporting healthy forests, rural economies, and sustainable resource management. For many private landowners, access to local wood markets is what makes long-term forest stewardship economically possible.

The Maryland Forest Service works closely with private landowners, loggers, mills, and forest products businesses to ensure forests are managed sustainably. Through its Private and Working Forest Lands programs, the department provides technical assistance and management planning to landowners, promotes the use of best management practices during timber harvests, and supports logger education and professional development programs.

Sustainable timber harvesting includes rigorous planning and growth schedules that can improve forest health by creating young forest habitat, encouraging regeneration of desirable tree species, reducing competition among trees, and increasing resilience to insects, disease, and changing climate conditions.

“The people working in Maryland’s woods every day play a critical role in keeping our forests healthy and productive,” Kurtz said. “We are committed to continuing our partnership with the forest products industry and working together to ensure the long-term sustainability of Maryland’s forests.”

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will work with partner agencies to implement the executive order, develop guidance for state agencies, develop educational materials on how to procure Maryland wood, and identify opportunities to incorporate sustainably sourced Maryland wood into public construction projects across the state.

Why Forest Markets Matter

Healthy forests depend on healthy markets. Maryland forests grow more wood each year than is harvested, and active management often relies on the availability of local markets for a wide range of wood products.

Many forest management activities, such as thinning overcrowded stands, removing low-quality or diseased trees, restoring wildlife habitat, and reducing wildfire risk, generate wood that creates economic opportunity. Without viable markets, landowners may have fewer options to actively manage their forests and may face increased pressure to develop forestland for other uses.

Recognizing these challenges, Maryland is exploring opportunities to diversify and strengthen forest product markets. Emerging opportunities include expanded use of mass timber and other advanced wood products, greater utilization of low-value wood through biomass energy and biochar production, development of urban wood utilization networks, and new markets associated with carbon storage and climate-smart forestry.

The Maryland Forest Service is also working with partners through the state’s Forest Action Plan, the Sustainable Forestry Council, and the forthcoming Forest Products Council to identify barriers to industry retention and expansion and develop strategies that support both economic growth and long-term forest conservation.

Through the 5 Million Trees planting program, the Maryland Forest Service and project partners have planted more than 1.5 million trees and are on track to plant 5 million by 2031.

More information about Maryland forest products is available at mdforests.org/forestry-story-map

Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz, , speaks at the Logger Appreciation Dinner June 24.