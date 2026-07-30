Waterfowl Hunting Impoundments Available at Deal Island and Fairmount Wildlife Management Areas for 2026-27 Season

July 30, 2026

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has posted the annual schedule and process for waterfowl hunting at impoundments in the Deal Island and Fairmount Wildlife Management Areas. The program aims to reduce hunter crowding and maintain the quality of waterfowl hunting opportunities during Maryland’s regular duck season.

At both wildlife management areas’ impoundments, hunting is allowed in three segments and only on the following days during the regular duck season: opening day and Saturdays during the October segment; opening day, Saturdays, and the Friday following Thanksgiving during the November segment; and opening day and Saturdays during the December-January portion, with Wednesdays added after January 1.

Hunters must have a permit to hunt on all open days during the regular duck season at the Deal Island impoundment. As in the past, a permit is required to hunt at the Fairmount impoundments on the opening day of each segment of the regular duck season. All the impoundments will continue to be open without permits on Youth, Veteran and Military Waterfowl Hunting Days – Nov. 7, 2026 and Feb. 6, 2027 – and during the September resident goose season. The Fairmount impoundments will continue to be open during the September teal season without permits, but the Deal Island impoundment will be closed for the September teal season.

All permits for the regular duck season for both the Deal Island and Fairmount impoundments will be issued by lottery conducted in mid-September. Permits will allow the selected hunter and up to two additional guests to hunt on the dates for which they are chosen. Separate applications for the Deal Island permit and the Fairmount permit are now available on the DNR website.

Maryland hunting licenses may be purchased online through the MD Outdoors licensing website, at a licensing agent, or by calling DNR Licensing and Registration services at 866-344-8889. Hunting license fees go toward recruiting, educating, and certifying new hunters; acquiring and restoring wildlife habitats; maintaining and improving existing Wildlife Management Areas; providing technical assistance to landowners; and helping enforce wildlife laws and regulations for the benefit of all Marylanders.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-651-2065, ext.100.