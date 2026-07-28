Anne Arundel County’s Forked Creek Yacht Club Certified as Maryland Clean Marina

July 28, 2026

Marina and boatyard improvements improve local water quality and help restore the Chesapeake Bay

Forked Creek Yacht Club board members Steve Scott and Greg Jones hold their Clean Marina Award. The Anne Arundel County marina was certified for the program in July 2026. Maryland DNR photo

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has certified Forked Creek Yacht Club in Severna Park as the newest Maryland Clean Marina Partner.

The department awards this designation to marine facilities that comply with all applicable regulatory requirements and voluntarily adopt a significant portion of recommended best practices in the Maryland Clean Marina Guidebook. There are now 131 certified Clean Marinas in Maryland, representing about 25% of the marinas in the state.

Forked Creek Yacht Club invested in a small spill response kit and wrote emergency response plans to reduce risk of a spill.

“We want to be ready should anything happen here, especially if it could harm the environment,” said the yacht club’s commodore, Steve Scott.

The club also took steps to share environmental education materials with members, upgraded electrical service on the piers and made safety equipment more prominent.

“Sharing information with members is an easy step to preventing illegal or harmful discharges from our boats,” said marina board member Rob Hanley.

The Maryland Clean Marina Program is part of the state’s efforts to reduce non-point source runoff. Marinas, boatyards, and yacht clubs of any size are encouraged to pursue Clean Marina certification. The Clean Marina tools, including the Guidebook and Award Checklist, are available on the Department of Natural Resources website.

Free resources and technical assistance to marinas seeking the award are also available from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Questions can be sent to [email protected].