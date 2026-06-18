Certrec Expands Fatigue Rule Management System with Automated Workforce Management Capabilities

Certrec, a Mirion Technologies Company Fatigue Rule Management System

Certrec FRMS simplifies workforce scheduling, supports compliance, and reduces administrative burden for nuclear operators.

This expansion transforms FRMS into a broader workforce management system for the nuclear industry by applying innovative capabilities to everyday staffing and compliance challenges.” — Bridget Johns, Sr. Project Manager

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certrec , a Mirion Technologies company and leading provider of regulatory compliance and advanced SaaS applications for the nuclear industry, announced the latest expansion of its Fatigue Rule Management System (FRMS) during Mirion Connect, Mirion Technologies’ annual users’ conference for nuclear and radiation safety professionals. At this year’s event, Certrec is highlighting new workforce management capabilities designed to automate staffing processes, improve operational performance, and support adherence to regulatory requirements.Certrec’s FRMS helps nuclear facilities meet the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s 10 CFR Part 26 fatigue rule requirements while reducing the administrative burden associated with traditional solutions. Developed in collaboration with fatigue rule experts, nearly 30 percent of U.S. nuclear units use the platform.The expanded platform brings scheduling, compliance, and workforce safety functions into a single system designed to enhance decision-making when selecting staff. New capabilities include:• Multi-Channel Shift Callout: Automates scheduling open shifts by initiating outreach, capturing responses, updating schedules with qualified personnel, and reducing staffing delays.• Fatigue Assessments: Enhances consistency and audit readiness by standardizing results through automatic fatigue determination, comprehensive tracking, and seamless documentation.• Timekeeping: Aligns timekeeping with fatigue rules in one system to improve workforce visibility and assist fatigue management activities.• Shift Qualifications: Confirms worker credentials through training system integration, assisting compliance and supporting safer staffing decisions.• Passive Dosimetry: Incorporates dosimetry data into scheduling to help workforce safety planning.Together, these capabilities further extend FRMS, providing nuclear facilities with a comprehensive workforce management platform. Bridget Johns, Senior Project Manager at Certrec, said of the update, “This expansion transforms FRMS into a broader workforce management system for the nuclear industry by applying innovative capabilities to everyday staffing and compliance challenges. By bringing all these additional features into one system, it helps supervisors make more informed decisions while supporting safe, efficient operations.”For more information about FRMS, please visit: https://www.certrec.com/saas-solutions/fatigue-rule-management-system/ Certrec, a Mirion Technologies company, is a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the energy industry, with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec’s innovation combined with industry expertise has helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance with both the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and reduce their risks.Certrec brings a cumulative 1,500+ years of working experience in the areas of licensing, regulatory affairs, compliance, engineering, training, and operations, in support of nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other types of generating assets.Certrec has helped more than 200 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 130+ registered assets in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.Together as Mirion Nuclear Solutions, Certrec unites with Mirion Technologies and Paragon to deliver a comprehensive operating fleet solutions platform, combining regulatory expertise, engineered system replacements, and radiation safety technologies to support safe, compliant, and efficient plant operations.For press and media inquiries, please contact media@mirion.com.

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