Certrec Expands FRMS Shift Callout Capabilities, Reducing Compliance and Administrative Burden for TVA’s Browns Ferry

TVA Browns Ferry Certrec, a Mirion Technologies Company

Certrec’s Fatigue Rule Management System offers tools to manage shift planning and scheduling with automation for overtime callouts.

...working closely with the TVA team made it possible to deliver an automated workflow that fits seamlessly into their daily operations.” — Bridget Johns, Sr. Project Manager

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certrec , a Mirion Technologies company and leading provider of regulatory compliance and advanced SaaS applications for the nuclear industry, has successfully implemented the latest update to the Shift Callout functionality for its Fatigue Rule Management System (FRMS). These new enhancements streamline shift callout workflows by automatically identifying qualified, fatigue-compliant personnel.Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) first joined the FRMS community in 2023, with Browns Ferry now the first nuclear facility to deploy the latest FRMS Shift Callout enhancements. With these new features, supervisors can forecast staffing needs, optimize planning for peak periods, and verify that shifts are adequately covered. Bridget Johns, Sr. Project Manager at Certrec, said of the successful implementation, “Shift Callout at Browns Ferry simplifies what is traditionally a complex process. By automatically checking fatigue, qualifications and union rules, it helps supervisors make more confident callout decisions. Working closely with the TVA team made it possible to deliver an automated workflow that fits seamlessly into their daily operations.”Determining worker eligibility for shifts can be a challenge. In addition to following the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s 10 CFR Part 26 fatigue rule requirement, many plants are governed by stringent union rules. FRMS from Certrec simplifies this process by quickly sorting worker eligibility across factors such as shift position, union rules (including overtime and seniority), fatigue rule requirements, and training qualifications. The FRMS algorithm ensures only workers with the correct qualifications are sent into the field.Launched in 2020, FRMS is now being used by 30 percent of the U.S. nuclear units. Traditional methods of managing worker schedules and fatigue often rely on manual processes, increasing the risk of errors and potential non-compliance. FRMS provides a modernized solution, reducing manual scheduling effort and the likelihood of fatigue-related violations. With the successful implementation of the latest Shift Callout update, Certrec extends this solution even further, keeping work schedules up-to-date and streamlining real-time staffing decisions.To learn more about FRMS and how it can improve shift callout management for your plant, visit: https://www.certrec.com/saas-solutions/fatigue-rule-management-system/ Certrec, a Mirion Technologies company, is a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the energy industry, with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec’s innovation combined with industry expertise has helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance with both the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and reduce their risks.Certrec brings a cumulative 1,500+ years of working experience in the areas of licensing, regulatory affairs, compliance, engineering, training, and operations, in support of nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other types of generating assets.Certrec has helped more than 200 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 130+ registered assets in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.Together as Mirion Nuclear Solutions, Certrec unites with Mirion Technologies and Paragon to deliver a comprehensive operating fleet solutions platform, combining regulatory expertise, engineered system replacements, and radiation safety technologies to support safe, compliant, and efficient plant operations.For press and media inquiries, please contact marketing@certrec.com.

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