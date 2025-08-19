Certrec Completes Its Tenth Successful SOC 2 Type 2 Examination & Twelfth Successful ISO 27001 Certification Assessment

Certrec: Regulatory and Technology Solutions for the Energy Industry SOC and ISO Logo

Schellman auditors find the Certrec security framework equipped with strong technical controls and formalized IT security policies and procedures.

Certrec’s successful completion of the ISO 27001 Recertification Review and Type 2 SOC 2 Examination speaks to the organization’s commitment to security...” — Chris Smith, Director at Schellman

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certrec, a leading provider of regulatory compliance and advanced SaaS solutions for the energy industry and now part of Mirion is pleased to announce the successful completion of its tenth consecutive SOC 2 Type 2 examination and twelfth annual ISO 27001 certification assessment. These achievements underscore Certrec’s commitment to protecting sensitive customer data and maintaining the highest standards of information security.The Certrec ISO 27001 certification remains aligned with the 2022 version of the international standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This certification, conducted by independent auditing firm Schellman, affirms Certrec’s continued adherence to evolving cybersecurity best practices and robust risk management protocols.As a critical infrastructure sector, the energy industry is a prime target for cyber-attacks. Because of these risks, resilient cybersecurity frameworks are crucial for industry stakeholders. Certrec’s proactive approach to security, including annual independent assessments, helps ensure a rigorous and transparent evaluation of its technical and operational safeguards.“Certrec’s successful completion of the ISO 27001 Recertification Review and Type 2 SOC 2 Examination speaks to the organization’s commitment to security in general and to the ongoing maintenance and improvement of their information security management system.” – Chris Smith, Director at Schellman.The Certrec ISMS mitigates risks in business disruptions and safeguards physical and cyber assets. Our ISMS is certifiable against ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and is integrable with other compliance frameworks such as SOC 2 Type 2. Our certification mark, acquired on June 24, 2025, attests to the Certrec ISMS conformity with standards in effectively managing information security, designing controls to address risks, and adopting a management process to ensure those controls meet future security needs.SOC 2 Type 2 examinations, also conducted by Schellman, focus on the security, availability, and confidentiality categories outlined by the AICPA Trust Services Criteria. These annual audits are essential for validating the design and operating effectiveness of Certrec’s controls over time and are an integral part of the company’s overall risk management and compliance strategy.“We are very pleased that, once again, our external audit did not identify any material deficiencies in our security operations or systems,” said Ted Enos, President and CEO of Certrec. “Certrec remains committed to continual improvement and to exceeding industry standards in security, compliance, and service delivery.”To learn more, visit: https://www.certrec.com/ Certrec, now part of Mirion, is a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the energy industry, with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec’s innovation combined with industry expertise has helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance with both the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and reduce their risks.Certrec brings a cumulative 1,500+ years of working experience in the areas of licensing, regulatory affairs, compliance, engineering, training, and operations, in support of nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other types of generating assets.Certrec has helped more than 200 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 80+ registered entities in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.As part of Mirion, Certrec benefits from the extended resources, global reach, and radiation safety expertise of a leading provider of innovative solutions for radiation detection, measurement, and monitoring. This collaboration enables Certrec to further enhance its commitment to security, regulatory compliance, and service delivery across the energy sector.For press and media inquiries, please contact marketing@certrec.com.

