Strategic Plan Workshop Scheduled

Walton County Commission Public Workshop Planned

Walton County – 06/18/26 – The Walton County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public workshop on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 10:30 a.m., or soon thereafter. The meeting will take place at the South Walton Annex, located at 31 Coastal Centre Blvd, Santa Rosa Beach, FL.

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss Walton County’s 2027-2032 Strategic Plan.

Walton County adheres to the American with Disabilities Act and will make reasonable modifications for access to the meetings upon request. Please call (850) 892-8110 to make a request. For hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771 (TDD), 1-800-955-8770 (VOICE). Requests must be received at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting to allow time to provide the requested services.