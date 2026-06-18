Grayton Beach Community Center Dedication

Walton County – 06/17/26 – On April 28, Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) District 5 Commissioner Tony Anderson sought Board approval to name the planned Grayton Beach Community Center in honor of Bets “Beach Mama” Haynes, recognizing the major role she played in protecting and preserving the Grayton Beach community.

On Monday, that decision was honored as the new Grayton Beach Community Center was officially opened with a ribbon cutting.

County officials and members of Ms. Haynes’ family were on hand to celebrate the recognition. Beach Operations Director Josh Ervin opened the ceremony, naming many of the people who worked to bring the project to fruition. Director Ervin recognized Commissioners Tony Anderson, Donna Johns and Danny Glidewell, as well as TDC Councilwoman Jennifer Steele, County Administrator Brian Kellenberger, Deputy County Administrator Mike Thornton and members of the Haynes family.

“Back in 2021, the BCC approved the design work of this beautiful facility,” said Ervin. “The community obviously was a big part of this and provided a lot of input to get us to where we are. Then in March of 2025, we actually began construction.” The center is a $4.3 million dollar facility, roughly 1,600 square feet, with ADA restroom facilities, and historical display cases upstairs celebrating Grayton Beach.

Ervin specifically credited Kellenberger, Ryan Adams and Nancy Perea for their efforts. “We couldn’t be where we are without them. They poured their heart and soul into this project,” he added. Ervin also thanked Lance and Rusty with JM Phelps Contractors for their excellent work. “What an honor it was to work with those guys!”

Ervin also thanked architect Tony Vallee for the design and Dewberry Engineers for the plans.

Ervin praised Bets “Beach Mama” Haynes, for whom the center was named. “As we all know, she was very much a public beach access advocate, community leader and beach safety supporter who brought people together.” He said the center was a legacy for future generations.

Commissioner Tony Anderson called the center a community effort that started before 2020 in conversations with Haynes family members Billy and Kelly Buzzett. “It’s an honor to name it after Kelly’s mom. She was Grayton Beach. I started coming down here when I was six years old – that’s 70 years ago. So, I know how much Grayton has grown.”

Billy Buzzett named all of the Haynes family members who were present. “So, together we really thank everybody. I thank the Commission for making this a reality.” Buzzett also thanked Commissioner Anderson and Administrator Kellenberger. “Brian is the epitome of ‘collaborative effort.’ He worked with the whole community to make this happen. I thank Tony Vallee for his historical design,” said Buzzett.

“Nancy Perea - she has worked like a dog getting this thing together, sheparding the whole project through. As recently as Thursday and Friday, she was beginning to put together what will be a history museum for Grayton, and no history is complete without Col. Gray and the Butler family, who were so instrumental and it’s so nice to have a chapter dedicated to Kelly’s mother (Beach Mama Haynes),” he said.

“She did literally lay down in front of a bulldozer to stop development. She did challenge those development permits and prevailed. Ultimately, she was able to work with Van Ness Butler and the community to get this project done. So, thank you!” he concluded.

At this point, the skies that had been threatening rain fulfilled their promise, driving everyone inside the new center to enjoy refreshments.

Later, once the rain shower passed, the official ribbon cutting was held out front amid smiles and applause.

# # # # #