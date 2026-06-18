Walton Deputy Will May Honored in DeFuniak Springs

Deputy Will May Honored in DeFuniak Springs

Walton County – 06/18/26 – Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy Will May gave his life protecting our community on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, after responding to a disturbance call at the Dollar General Market at 10738 US 90W in DeFuniak Springs that resulted in the fatal shooting. Deputy May had served with the Walton County Sheriff's Office for over 11 years.

On Wednesday, state and federal officials joined Walton County officials to honor the fallen hero at Wee Care Park in DeFuniak Springs, where a permanent sign has been erected in honor of law enforcement officers who lost their life in the line of duty in

Walton County.

Commission Chairman Brad Drake opened the ceremony noting, “We’re going to honor and pay tribute to a man who lost his life in the line of duty, serving his community. He was a father, he was a friend, he was a leader in the Sheriff’s Department. He was a good man. I want to thank Gov. DeSantis, Sen. Trumbull, Rep. Abbott for honoring him, and the Florida Legislature. Today, we’re going to place a permanent marker as a reminder of the service of Deputy Will May.”

Chairman Drake recognized and thanked Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson, U.S. Representative Jimmy Patronis, State Senator Jay Trumbull, Commissioner Danny Glidewell and Commissioner Dan Curry for their presence. He thanked Deputy May’s family “for sharing Will with us and for his service to us, protecting us each and every day.”

Rep. Jimmy Patronis also acknowledged the impact of law enforcement in every community. “You don’t have a single nice thing in life, you don’t have nice schools, you don’t have nice communities, you don’t have safe churches, you don’t have a good place to shop, you don’t have good jobs unless it is safe. And the men and women who signed up to take that charge and answer that call are a special breed of human beings,” said Rep. Patronis. “It’s hard for me to put into words how humbled I am to be able to tell you thank-you.” He thanked Sheriff Adkinson for his leadership and dedication to the people of Walton County. “It all comes from the top and you have an incredible family you get to lead every single day.”

Rep. Patronis also presented to the May family documents of remarks made and read into the U.S. Congressional Record memorializing Officer May.

State Senator Jay Trumbull said, “Today is a day about remembering a man who served his community with honor and made the ultimate sacrifice. When Deputy May lost his life in the line of duty, Walton County lost a dedicated public servant. The Sheriff’s Office lost a respected colleague and the family lost someone they dearly loved. In the days and months that followed, one thing became clear. We had a responsibility to ensure that Will’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Sen. Trumbull said he was honored to have been able to sponsor an amendment in the Florida Legislature that will designate the stretch of U.S. 90 between Lancelot and Oakridge Way to henceforth be named after Deputy May. Sen. Trumbull also presented to the May family the framed Florida State proclamation and a House proclamation by Sen. Trumbull and Rep. Shane Abbott recognizing Deputy May’s legacy. He also presented a state flag that flew over the Florida Capitol on the day of Deputy May’s funeral, by order of Gov. DeSantis.

“No sign can ever replace what was lost, but memorials do matter. They remind future generations of the people who shaped the community through service and sacrifice,” said Sen. Trumbull.

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson closed the ceremony by noting that law enforcement, firefighters, dispatchers and all emergency personnel share a special bond – “Different uniform, same team. God willing, this is the last time we do this, but you understand when you get up and put the uniform on in the morning, whether it’s a deputy or a firefighter, we could all be standing here tomorrow. You understand that. That is the business you are in. That is the decision you make every day and you make it with courage, integrity and professionalism. You don’t shy away from that and I’m proud to represent you. I am proud of what you’ve done and I’m proud of the legacy and the example that Will set.”