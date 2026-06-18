Mesa County Community Survey Opens June 18

Mesa County is inviting residents to participate in the 2026 Community Survey, which opens June 18 and will remain available through July 2.

The survey provides residents with an opportunity to share feedback on county services, community priorities, quality of life and the issues that matter most to the community.

Community feedback helps County leaders better understand resident needs, evaluate services and identify opportunities for improvement. The survey is part of Mesa County's ongoing commitment to transparency, public engagement and informed decision-making.

"We want to hear directly from the people we serve," said Mesa County Administrator Todd Hollenbeck. "Resident feedback helps us understand what is working well, where improvements may be needed and how we can continue providing services that support a strong and thriving community."

The survey is open to Mesa County residents age 18 and older, takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and is confidential.

The survey is being administered by Magellan Strategies, an independent research firm. Survey results will be compiled and analyzed by Magellan Strategies and shared with Mesa County to help inform County planning, services and decision-making.

A summary of the survey results will be published on the Mesa County website following completion of the survey.

Survey details

Opens: June 18, 2026

Closes: July 2, 2026

Who should participate: Mesa County residents age 18 and older

Time to complete: Approximately 15 minutes

Why it matters: Community feedback helps inform County planning, services and decision-making

Residents can take the survey by visiting the Mesa County Community Survey.