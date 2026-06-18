Kansas City area maintenance work for June 22-26

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO – The Missouri Department of Transportation will be performing maintenance work throughout the Kansas City region from June 22 through June 26. All work is weather permitting.

Pettis County

Flagging operation on MO Y between Quisenberry to County Line for pavement work from Monday, June 22 until Thursday, June 25 between 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Closure of MO AA between MO 127 and Thomas Rd for culvert replacements on Tuesday, June 23 between 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Johnson County

Flagging operation on MO 23 between 301 NE to MO J for pavement work on Monday, June 22 between 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Flagging operation on MO 23 between 1071 NE to MO Y for pavement work on Thursday, June 25 between 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Flagging operation on MO D between U.S. 50 to Business 50 for pavement work on Tuesday, June 23 between 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Flagging operation on MO D between NE 55 to MO 23 for pavement work on Wednesday, June 24 between 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Saline County

Flagging operation on MO 240 between MO 41 south to Glasgow for pavement work from Monday, June 22 until Thursday, June 25 between 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

MoDOT maintenance crews often perform other tasks throughout the work week such as pothole patching, litter pick-up, sign repairs, brush cutting, and other operations that are not included above as they pose limited impacts to traffic.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. Not all work zones look alike. They can also be short term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, please visit our website at www.modot.org/kansascity. For instant updates, follow MoDOT_KC on X, or share posts and comments on our Facebook at www.facebook.com/MoDOT.KansasCity/. MoDOT Kansas City maintains more than 7,000 miles of state roadway in nine counties. Sign up online for work zone updates or call 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).