Resurfacing work to start next week in California

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A resurfacing project on two routes near California is set to get underway next week.

On Monday, June 22, crews from Magruder Paving, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to start resurfacing Business Route 50 from U.S. Route 50 to the end of state maintenance, through California. After that route is complete, crews will then resurface Moniteau County Route F from Moniteau County Route E near Latham to Missouri Route 87.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, drivers can expect one lane to be closed, with flaggers with a pilot car directing motorists through the work zone. Motorists on side roads should wait for the pilot car before turning onto the route as indicated. All work is expected to continue through the end of July.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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