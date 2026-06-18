ADOT’s Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (June 19-22)

PHOENIX – Closures or lane restrictions for improvement projects are scheduled along several freeways in the Phoenix area this weekend (June 19-22), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use detour routes as needed for these weekend freeway restrictions:

Northbound State Route 51 closed between the I-10 “Mini-Stack” interchange and Indian School Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 22) for pavement improvement project. All I-10 and Loop 202 ramps to northbound SR 51 closed. Detours : Consider using northbound Interstate 17 as an alternate freeway route to north Phoenix . Other detour routes include 16th, 24th and 32nd streets.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) closed between Alma School and Cooper roads in the Chandler area from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 22) for widening project. Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) ramps to eastbound Loop 202 closed. Eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Price and Dobson roads closed. Detours : Consider using eastbound Chandler Boulevard, Pecos Road and Germann Road as alternate routes to travel beyond the closure. Note : Lindsay Road closed in both directions at Loop 202 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (June 20) for construction. Plan on using other nearby cross streets.

Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Sunday (June 21) for pavement improvements. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 90th Street and Via De Ventura closed. Detours : Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound Scottsdale Road to Loop 101.

Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramps to north- and southbound Loop 101 in the Tempe area closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 22) for pavement improvement project. Eastbound Loop 202 ramp to northbound Loop 101 also closed. Detours : Consider exiting Loop 202 ahead of the ramp closures and using alternate routes to connect to Loop 101. Detour routes will be marked.

Restriction schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters also approved Proposition 479 in November 2024, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.