Lane closures on Kimberly Road begin Monday

The Idaho Transportation Department will begin resurfacing U.S. Highway 30 (Kimberly Road) on Monday, June 22.

The project will resurface Kimberly Road from Blue Lakes Boulevard to Eastland Drive and improve Blue Lakes near the Kimberly Road intersection. Work includes new pavement, roadway base improvements, traffic signal upgrades at Kimberly Road intersections with both Blue Lakes Boulevard and Locust Street, new ADA ramps, drainage improvements and other infrastructure upgrades. Work is expected to take up to one year to complete.

Traffic on Kimberly Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction where work is occurring. Motorists should expect delays throughout the work zone. Traffic on Blue Lakes Boulevard near Kimberly Road will be controlled by flaggers during paving operations.

Throughout this project, some local streets will be temporarily closed where they intersect with Kimberly Road. Drivers are encouraged to follow posted signs and allow extra travel time when traveling through the area.

Over the last two years, the city of Twin Falls upgraded utilities on Kimberly Road in anticipation of this project. With the majority of that work completed, ITD will be able to place new pavement over the updated utilities.

Check 511.idaho.gov for traffic impacts and detour information.