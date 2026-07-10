Nighttime closures on I-84 begin July 14 between Garrity and Ten Mile exits

Overnight closures are planned on I-84 between Garrity Boulevard and Ten Mile Road on July 14 and July 17 as crews prepare the roadway for repaving.

The Idaho Transportation Department will close sections of Interstate 84 between the Garrity Boulevard Interchange (Exit 38) and Ten Mile Road Interchange (Exit 42) overnight on July 14 and July 17.

The closures will allow crews to restripe the roadway in preparation for repaving along I-84.

Tuesday, July 14

Eastbound I-84 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Road.

Friday, July 17

Westbound I-84 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Road.

Ongoing nighttime lane restrictions on eastbound and westbound I-84 will continue through summer as crews continue construction of the State Highway 16 Interchange, which is expected to open in 2027.

Text HIGHWAY16 to 1-866-483-8422 for project updates. For maps and details about the project, visit itd.idaho.gov/project/sh16construction.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time when traveling through the area at night and check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app for the latest updates on restrictions and delays.