Public invited to learn about upcoming highway reconstruction project in Gooding

The Idaho Transportation Department, in partnership with the City of Gooding, will host a public meeting on Monday, July 13.

The Idaho Transportation Department, in partnership with the City of Gooding, will host a public meeting on Monday, July 13, to share information about upcoming construction on State Highway 46 through Gooding. The event will serve to give advance notice of traffic effects once work begins and hear public feedback that can help the project be conducted successfully.

The meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the City of Gooding Building, 308 5th Ave. W., Gooding, ID. Project staff will be available to provide information, discuss the construction schedule and answer questions.

On July 20, crews will begin work on sidewalks, curbs and gutter. Improvements will include:

Upgrading ADA curb ramps from 1 st Ave to 13 th Ave.

Ave to 13 Ave. Removal and replacement of sidewalk, ADA curb ramps, and approaches, North Bound, from the US 26/ SH 46 Jct. to Orchard Ave.

Removal of old concrete irrigation system, South Bound from 9th Ave. to 13th Ave.

Later this summer, on SH-46 from 1050 South Road to 1st Street, crews will remove a small amount of existing pavement, reshape the roadway base and repave with new asphalt.

Paving and sidewalk work is expected to be completed by early fall 2026. A final seal coat is anticipated to be completed next year.

Motorists are encouraged to attend the July 13 public meeting to find out how and when these efforts will affect traffic in Gooding. Updates can be found at the project website or 511.idaho.gov for updates.