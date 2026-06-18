Mill Creek Park Site Closed for Revegetation

Please note that the site for the future Mill Creek Park, located just east of Mill Creek Rd. and west of Brown Homestead, is currently closed for revegetation. Phase 1 of this project, which included soil preparation and regrading, has just been completed, and the contractors have are in the beginning stages of applying the seed mixture to the soil. San Miguel County Parks + Open Space requests that the public avoid the area to allow the new growth to develop. If you have any questions about Mill Creek Park, or any other San Miguel County Parks + Open Space projects, please reach out to Janet Kask at janetk@sanmiguelcountyco.gov or 970-369-5469.

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