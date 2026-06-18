South Fork Fire Evacuation Update: June 18, 2026

RELEASE DATE: Jun 18, 2026

**ALL EVACUATIONS LIFTED EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY**

As noted in the Daily Update, this will serve as today's evacuation status update. Any new evacuation orders or changes to an area's evacuation level will be communicated separately as they occur. Please review the current evacuation statuses below and be prepared to take the appropriate actions for your area.





EVACUATION ORDERS LIFTED - ALL AREAS

• Areas west of Dodd Road and south of Cottonwood Road to Highway 20

• Residents south of Highway 20 to 4 Mile Road in Sioux County and Fort Robinson in Dawes County

• Area south of Highland Road, west from Cottonwood Road to Highway 20, then back east to Cottonwood Road

• Fort Robinson campus

• From Highway 20 north around Fort Robinson proper

• Residents within the City of Crawford

• Areas north and west of the fire from Toadstool Road west to Orella Road, to Hat Creek Road, to Pants Butte Road, south to Highway 20, and north of Highland and Cottonwood Roads

• Residents northwest of Crawford and south of Forest Service Road 928, west of Highway 2/71 to Toadstool Road

• The area south of Highway 20, west and north of White River Road, and east of Andrews Road





TRAIL CLOSURES REMAIN IN EFFECT

The White River Trail located south of HWY 20 in a burned cottonwood stand remains CLOSED while firefighters down trees and remove snags. This area remains dangerous for the public. The public is asked to drive slowly along any roads within the fire perimeter due to firefighting equipment conducting fire suppression repair in the area.

As conditions continue to change, residents are encouraged to stay alert, monitor official information sources, and be prepared to take action if evacuation statuses change.



