Gov. Pillen Issues Emergency Declaration Due to Log Road Fire

RELEASE DATE: Jun 30, 2026

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has issued an emergency declaration for Sioux County due to weather conditions that ignited a wildfire northeast of Harrison. The Log Road Fire, which was reported on Monday, has now burned more than 1,000 acres.

The Governor’s proclamation will allow for the utilization of state resources and funding to help ensure the protection of people and property.

The Log Road Fire is located north of the South Fork Fire, which burned more than 39,000 acres near Crawford. The South Fork Fire, which was reported June 9, was fully contained last week.

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