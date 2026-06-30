Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,842 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Issues Emergency Declaration Due to Log Road Fire

RELEASE DATE: Jun 30, 2026


CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has issued an emergency declaration for Sioux County due to weather conditions that ignited a wildfire northeast of Harrison. The Log Road Fire, which was reported on Monday, has now burned more than 1,000 acres.

The Governor’s proclamation will allow for the utilization of state resources and funding to help ensure the protection of people and property.

The Log Road Fire is located north of the South Fork Fire, which burned more than 39,000 acres near Crawford. The South Fork Fire, which was reported June 9, was fully contained last week.

###

Log Road Emergency Declaration.png

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Issues Emergency Declaration Due to Log Road Fire

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.