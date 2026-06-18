Arbortech Completes Complex Crane-Assisted Tree Removal on Columbia Lake Waterfront Property

Arbortech Tree

180-ton crane enabled safe removal of large pine trees from a steep, hard-to-access lakefront lot

This was a textbook example of why crane-assisted removal exists.” — Justin Valanti, Owner & Operations Manager

COVENTRY, CT, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arbortech, a tree care company serving Hartford, Tolland, and surrounding Connecticut counties, has completed a complex crane-assisted tree removal project on a steep lakefront property on Columbia Lake. The project required removing several large, mature pine trees, including substantial leaders remaining from a pine that had previously failed on the property.The lakefront site's tight, steep terrain limited standard access for both safely felling the trees and hauling away the resulting material. Traditional removal methods would have been difficult and potentially riskier given the slope and limited room to work. After evaluating the property, Arbortech's crew determined that a 180-ton crane offered the safest and most efficient way to remove the trees, given the distance between the crane's setup area and the trees.Before the crane could even enter the property, the crew pruned several trees along the driveway to create enough clearance for the equipment to safely access and maneuver on site. Once access was established, the crane was positioned to remove the trees in sections, lifting and removing large pieces of material directly from the work area rather than lowering them down the steep slope.Large pine trees are relatively brittle compared to many hardwood species and can be particularly susceptible to breakage during high winds, heavy snow, ice storms, and other severe weather common to the region. The property already showed evidence of this risk: one pine had failed, leaving large leaders standing, underscoring the potential danger posed by the remaining trees."This was a textbook example of why crane-assisted removal exists. The terrain and the prior failure on this property meant a conventional approach would have put our crew, the landscaping, and the surrounding trees at unnecessary risk. The crane let us take the material straight out of the work area instead of fighting that slope." – Justin Valanti, Owner & Operations Manager, Arbortech TreeThroughout the project, the crane allowed material to be removed directly from the work area rather than lowered over the steep slope, minimizing risk to the crew, nearby structures, landscaping, and surrounding trees. The work was completed using industry-recognized arboricultural and safety practices, with careful planning and ongoing communication between the ground crew and the crane operator essential to the project's success.Steep, tight-access waterfront lots are common around Connecticut's smaller lakes, and properties on Columbia Lake, Coventry Lake, Andover Lake, and Lake Williams in Lebanon often present the same combination of slope, limited access, and large legacy trees. Arbortech encourages owners of mature pines and other large trees on lakefront property to have their trees assessed periodically, particularly after storms or any signs of prior failure, so that risks can be identified before they become emergencies.About Arbortech TreeArbortech Tree provides professional tree care services, including tree removal, trimming, and crane-assisted removal, to homeowners and property managers throughout Hartford, Tolland, and surrounding Connecticut counties. The company specializes in complex, technically demanding projects, including waterfront and limited-access properties, and uses industry-recognized safety standards and equipment. More information is available at arbortechct.com.

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