Teleworks Sponsors CT Expo GrowthCONN, Awards High-End Laptop to Local Business Owner

We wanted to do more than just show up with a booth — giving away a high-end laptop was our way of directly investing in someone's ability to grow their business. ” — Rob Sylvester, President of Teleworks

GLASTONBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teleworks, Connecticut's trusted partner for business connectivity, proudly served as a sponsor of GrowthCONN, held last week in Hartford as part of the Caribbean American Small Business Empowerment Expo. As part of its sponsorship, Teleworks gave away a high-end laptop to one lucky attendee, reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to supporting Connecticut's small business community.GrowthCONN brought together entrepreneurs, business owners, and community leaders from across the state to connect, showcase their work, and exchange ideas on growing their businesses. Teleworks joined the event to meet with local business owners and share how the right technology infrastructure — from structured cabling and fiber optic installation to office phone systems and business internet — can help companies operate more efficiently as they scale."Small businesses are the backbone of Connecticut's economy, and events like GrowthCONN give us a chance to meet the people building that backbone firsthand," said Rob Sylvester, President of Teleworks. "We wanted to do more than just show up with a booth — giving away a high-end laptop was our way of directly investing in someone's ability to grow their business. We're proud to sponsor events that bring our business community together, and we look forward to continuing to support organizations like these across the state."Teleworks has spent more than 28 years designing, installing, and supporting the technology systems that keep Connecticut businesses running — completing more than 3,500 projects with a 99% client satisfaction rate. As a local, Connecticut-based provider, Teleworks offers businesses a personal alternative to online-only providers, combining responsive, on-site support with enterprise-grade technology.About TeleworksLocated in Glastonbury, Connecticut, Teleworks provides structured cabling installations, fiber-optic installations, office phone systems, IT relocation services, video conferencing system installations, and business internet solutions to companies throughout Connecticut. With more than 28 years in business, Teleworks is committed to improving business communication by upgrading companies to the latest Unified Communications technology, conducted with integrity and backed by responsive, local support. Learn more at teleworksct.com.

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