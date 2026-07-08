Auto Glass Specialists Awarded City of Worcester Contract for Auto Glass Repair, Replacement, and Recalibration Services

Win comes as the company strengthens its Central Massachusetts footprint following its acquisition of a long-term Auburn, MA auto glass provider.

We are honored that the City of Worcester selected Auto Glass Specialists to help keep the city's vehicle fleet safe and road-ready.” — John Wisniewski, President

AUBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto Glass Specialists today announced it has been awarded a contract by the City of Worcester, Massachusetts (Bid No. CR-8662-J6) to provide auto glass repair , replacement, and recalibration services for the city's vehicle fleet.The award marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to grow its presence across Central Massachusetts and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for municipal fleet services.About the Contract WinThe contract award for Bid No. CR-8662-J6 covers auto glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services for the City of Worcester's vehicle fleet, representing a strong vote of confidence in Auto Glass Specialists' quality and reliability.The win reflects the company's commitment to delivering safe, ADAS-calibrated auto glass service that meets the exacting standards municipal fleets require.“We are honored that the City of Worcester selected Auto Glass Specialists to help keep the city's vehicle fleet safe and road-ready,” said John Wisniewski, President. “This contract reflects the trust we've built with municipalities across the region, and we look forward to serving Worcester with the same dedication to safety and quality that has defined our work for more than 40 years.”Growth and Community RootsThis milestone follows the company's expansion into Auburn, MA, where it acquired the area's former auto glass provider, becoming Auto Glass Specialists and deepening its roots in the Central Massachusetts community.With seven locations now serving the region, the company is excited to bring the same trusted, local service to Worcester and the surrounding communities.Each acquisition and each bid won marks another step toward becoming the go-to auto glass partner for cities and towns across the region.Looking AheadAuto Glass Specialists plans to build on this momentum by continuing to pursue municipal contracts in the towns and cities neighboring its seven locations.As new city and town bids become available, the company looks forward to bringing its expertise in glass repair, replacement, and recalibration to even more public fleets.“This is just the beginning,” Wisniewski added. “We're excited about what's next as we continue to grow alongside the communities we serve.”About Auto Glass SpecialistsAuto Glass Specialists provides professional auto glass repair, replacement, and recalibration services across multiple locations in Central Massachusetts, including Worcester, MA. The company is committed to safety, quality craftsmanship, and building lasting relationships with the communities it serves. Auto Glass Specialists has been a familiar name in the Massachusetts community for over 40 years, with its original location in Easthampton, MA, still operating under the same ownership.

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